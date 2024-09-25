11 Discontinued Canned Goods That We Wish Would Make A Comeback
Unfortunately, realizing a beloved food product has been discontinued is something we've all experienced. Of course, knowing that others have gone through the same loss doesn't necessarily make it any easier. With so many food products coming out every day, some are inevitably less successful than others. Sometimes, supply or manufacturing issues are to blame for a company axing a particular product. It's also important to keep in mind that consumer tastes evolve over time. This can mean that the foods you enjoyed as a kid don't always appeal to kids today.
Like any packaged or prepared products, canned goods are no stranger to this problem. Many of the meals we grew up eating are no longer available. Even in recent years, many fan-favorite products have quietly disappeared from store shelves. While this can be devastating, we can only hope (and beg) that the responsible companies see the error of their ways and bring back our beloved products. To that end, we created a list of discontinued canned goods that deserve a comeback. Whether this list stirs up nostalgia or gives you insight into changing food trends, we hope we're not bearers of the bad news that your favorite canned foods that were popular years ago are now a thing of the past.
Chef Boyardee Roller Coasters
Just as fashion and music tastes have evolved with the decades, it may come as no surprise that many foods popular in the '80s are no longer available today. Joining this graveyard of once-beloved products is Roller Coasters, a canned pasta from Chef Boyardee, the ravioli king himself. A can of Roller Coasters consisted of squiggle-shaped pasta, tiny meatballs (20 per can, to be exact), and tomato sauce. According to fans, the pasta's texture was superior to any competitor brand, and the sauce stood out even from other Chef Boyardee products. The pasta's unique shape was meant to mimic its namesake, though some aficionados fondly remember swallowing the noodles whole so they could take a "ride" down to their stomach.
Roller Coasters were highly popular in the '70s and '80s but were eventually discontinued. While it's unclear exactly when and why they were discontinued, the pasta lives on in the hearts and minds of its fans, many of whom have taken to social media to demand their return. There's even a Facebook group dedicated to the cause, and it has 337 members as of writing. Though the '80s are a long bygone era, many of us just haven't accepted that our favorite canned pasta is no longer with us.
Progresso Split Pea Soup
In 2020, many large food companies downsized as consumer behavior shifted during the COVID-19 pandemic. General Mills, the parent company of Progresso, followed suit by cutting about half of the brand's 90 soup offerings. Understandably, this announcement left many disappointed. Customers especially mourned the loss of Progresso's Split Pea Soup. The soup, which featured split peas, vegetables, and seasonings, was a tasty everyday meal option for those seeking a meatless alternative to the traditional pea soup recipe.
The decision to scale back Progresso's line came as a response to changing consumer habits. During the pandemic, many people turned to familiar comfort foods. Given this, it made sense for General Mills to prioritize its top-selling products. General Mills CEO Jeffrey Harmening told the Honolulu Star Advertiser that the soup flavors discontinued in 2020 likely won't return. For fans of the discontinued Split Pea Soup, this news was a huge blow. While Progresso still makes different pea soups, these versions contain either bacon or ham, making them unsuited for vegetarian or pork-free diets. For these reasons, customers wish the plant-based Split Pea Soup would make a comeback.
Trader Joe's Beef Chili with Beans
Trader Joe's products are known to come and go, depending on the seasons and popularity. Despite knowing this, it's hard not to get attached to certain favorites. The Beef Chili with Beans is one great example of this. The canned chili was a hearty mix of beef, beans, tomato sauce, onions, peppers, and seasonings. Reviews online found it to be sweeter than most canned chilis, likely due to the ratio of tomato sauce in the recipe. The chili also packed a good kick of spice, complementing the sweetness.
Distraught customers say that the chili disappeared from store shelves in 2023 and has since failed to return. In response, Trader Joe's employees confirmed online that the chili had been discontinued, blaming the decision on low sales numbers. While Trader Joe's hasn't specifically addressed the chili, the company's policy states that any item not selling well will be discontinued to make room for other products. The store does occasionally resurrect old products, so disappointed customers can only hold out hope that their favorite chili will one day make a reappearance. For now, Trader Joe's shoppers will have to settle for the Turkey Chili or Organic Vegetarian Chili (though some customers say they just can't compare).
Campbell's Pepper Pot Soup
You might say that Campbell's Pepper Pot Soup had a good run. It debuted all the way back in 1899, 30 years after Campbell Soup Company itself was founded. In 2010, the soup was finally retired. As a dish, pepper pot soup was once a hot commodity in Philadelphia, and legend has it that the robust stew sustained George Washington's army through the cold winter during the Revolutionary War. While there may be more fiction than truth to this claim, there's no denying the popularity of the soup throughout American history.
Staying true to the historic recipe, Campbell's Pepper Pot Soup was made with tripe, potatoes, onions, carrots, tomato paste, and seasonings, all cooked together in a beef broth. According to fans who have recreated Campbell's recipe, the stew is hearty and spicy, making it a delicious and comforting meal to make at home. Unfortunately, Campbell's discontinued the soup due to declining sales. This decision disappointed long-time fans, who remember it fondly to this day. Though there are several copycat recipes online, many still wish for the canned variety to be revived.
Franco-American Macaroni and Cheese
In 1915, pasta and canned food company Franco-American was acquired by Campbell Soup Company. Gone but not forgotten, the Franco-American name continued to adorn the packages of pasta products. The brand's canned Macaroni and Cheese launched in 1939, though it was cut only a few years later in light of World War II rationing efforts. The product was revived in 1949 and developed a strong following. Its make-up was simple: Long macaroni noodles swam in a yellow-white cheddar cheese sauce. Members of a fan group on Facebook describe the sauce as gooey, with the noodles being overcooked and reminiscent of worms. While this doesn't exactly inspire any cravings, it's a nostalgic comfort food that many grew up with and long for to this day.
In 2004, the Franco-American brand name was retired. Unfortunately, it seems that the Macaroni and Cheese was discontinued during this transition. Given evolving health standards, it's unlikely the product would ever make a comeback. For example, the label listed margarine, a partially hydrogenated oil, as one of the main ingredients. U.S. health guidelines have since banned food companies from adding partially hydrogenated oils to products, meaning that Campbell's would need to reformulate the recipe for modern tastes. Nonetheless, fans tirelessly attempt to recreate the macaroni and cheese in their kitchens, all while demanding Campbell's bring back the original. As of writing, the Facebook fan group has 1,773 members and counting, and there's also a Change.org petition.
Campbell's fruit soups
You might be surprised to learn that Campbell's once dabbled in sweet soups. That's right, starting in 1959, the brand offered a line of canned fruit soups, which could be enjoyed both hot and cold, and came in the flavors Black Cherry with Burgundy, Orange with Apricots and White Grapes, and Prune with Oranges and Apricots. While fruit-based soup recipes are found around the world in many different cultures, they are especially popular in Scandinavian countries. For example, Swedish fruit soup, or Fruktsoppa, is typically made with dried fruits, spices, and fruit juice, though fresh fruits are sometimes also added.
Those who have tried Campbell's fruit soups remember them fondly. People enjoyed them as-is or added gelatin to make a more solid dessert. The soups could also be enjoyed for breakfast over cereal or used as an ingredient in savory sauces. While it's unclear exactly when or why the soups were discontinued, it's likely there wasn't enough consumer interest for Campbell's to keep the soups on store shelves. Despite this, there remains a lingering interest in seeing the soups return, especially given their versatility and potential in different recipes.
Betty Crocker Spoon & Bake Cookie Dough
If you're like us, you have fond memories of baking (or eating) freshly baked Betty Crocker treats. Those of us who were around in the '70s and '80s may remember when Betty Crocker sold cookie dough that didn't need refrigeration. All you had to do was open the can, portion out the dough onto a cooking sheet, and bake. One can yielded three dozen cookies, and available flavors included Chocolate-flavor Chip, Peanut Butter, Sugar, and Oatmeal Raisin.
While not intended for consumption straight out of the can, who could resist trying a spoonful or two of the stuff? However, according to those who tried it, the raw dough had an off-putting texture, though this didn't deter some. While the cookies themselves were probably nothing to write home about, this ready-made cookie dough still holds a special place in the hearts of many. Introduced in 1975, Betty Crocker's Spoon & Bake Cookie Dough disappeared from store shelves in the '80s for undisclosed reasons. Though the dough was likely full of preservatives to keep it shelf-stable, we (and many others) would love to see this convenient treat grace our cabinets once again.
Campbell's SpaghettiOs with Franks
This one may come as a huge disappointment if it's the first time you're hearing of it. We know it did for us. In 2023, Campbell's discontinued its SpaghettiOs with Franks product. The original SpaghettiOs and the Meatball variety are still available for purchase, as is the brand's collaboration with Frank's RedHot, which was released last year. However, for many customers, these flavors just don't cut it. For the uninitiated, a can of SpaghettiOs with Franks consisted of O-shaped pasta, tomato sauce, and frankfurter slices made of chicken, beef, and pork.
According to a Change.org petition dedicated to saving the food, the frankfurters added a savory backbone that the plain pasta was otherwise missing. Droves of fans have taken to the internet to express their dismay that the flavor was axed, saying that no other SpaghettiOs flavor is worth eating. For many, it's a comfort food, a quick and filling meal in times of sickness. We personally think that Campbell's should reconsider its decision to discontinue the Franks SpaghettiOs, and many fans feel the same way. Currently, the petition has over 8,000 signatures, and hopefully, Campbell's takes note.
Dinty Moore Meatball Stew
Dinty Moore Meatball Stew was a chunky mix of potatoes, carrots, peas, and beef meatballs, all in a rich, savory beef broth. In reviews online, many customers fondly recalled the stew, praising the meatballs for their balanced flavor that complemented the other ingredients without overpowering them. This stew was the perfect easy meal — not only was it delicious, but it was also filling. Customers especially appreciated that the meatballs were made with 100% beef. However, other reviewers noted that the recipe had changed since they enjoyed it in the '80s. According to these long-time fans, the newer recipe wasn't as flavorful, and the meatballs were flat or sliced instead of round.
Perhaps it was these changes, which were hit or miss with customers, that led Dinty Moore to eventually discontinue the stew. While it's unclear exactly when this happened, customers as early as 2015 reported having difficulty finding the product in stores, expressing sadness at its increasing scarceness. While Dinty Moore still makes its more popular Beef Stew, Meatball Stew enthusiasts still hope their special flavor will one day return to store shelves. In the meantime, copycat recipes have popped up online, attempting to recreate that familiar, iconic taste.
Trader Joe's Bay Blend Coffee
The best Trader Joe's products often develop cult followings, and it can be devastating when certain items are discontinued. This is what happened with the brand's Bay Blend Coffee, a whole-bean coffee blend described as being an ultra-dark roast. Upon opening the can, customers were met with a tantalizing, rich aroma, only topped by the smooth taste of the coffee itself. Per reviews online, the coffee had a desirable oily quality that's rare for heavily roasted beans, and it was free of any bitterness.
Launched in 2002, Bay Blend Coffee disappeared from stores in 2022, prompting disappointed customers to reach out to Trader Joe's to request the coffee's return. However, the company confirmed that the coffee was in fact discontinued, citing lackluster sales. This news has devastated many loyal fans, who have taken to social media to mourn the loss and search for a similar tasting alternative. Some dedicated drinkers have even attempted to track down the same beans and order them directly from the source. With so much customer interest in the beans, it seems possible that Trader Joe's may one day bring them back. However, until then, Trader Joe's shoppers will have to make do with the store's other coffee bean varieties — or shop somewhere else.
Campbell's RavioliOs
Joining the ranks of Pepper Pot Soup, SpaghettiOs with Franks, and many others, another major Campbell's product to go extinct is RavioliOs. These canned ravioli were stuffed with beef and served in a tomato meat sauce. Unlike the more widely known Chef Boyardee ravioli varieties, Campbell's RavioliOs were distinctly round in shape. Available as early as the 1970s, RavioliOs were originally sold under the Franco-American brand. However, as with all Franco-American products, the name was eventually phased out in favor of Campbell's.
According to online reviews, RavioliOs packed more meat and had a thicker, sweeter sauce than its competitor Chef Boyardee's offerings. Customers also described the ravioli as being flavorful and deliciously meaty tasting. Unfortunately for all those who prefer RavioliOs, it has been increasingly difficult to track them down, especially in the last four to five years. While we don't know why Campbell's discontinued RavioliOs, the decision has upset many. Spirited fans have expressed their disappointment on social media, demanding Campbell's bring back their beloved pasta. Meanwhile, some dedicated fans have resorted to searching different stores, hoping to snag the last remaining cans before they're gone for good.