11 Discontinued Canned Goods That We Wish Would Make A Comeback

Unfortunately, realizing a beloved food product has been discontinued is something we've all experienced. Of course, knowing that others have gone through the same loss doesn't necessarily make it any easier. With so many food products coming out every day, some are inevitably less successful than others. Sometimes, supply or manufacturing issues are to blame for a company axing a particular product. It's also important to keep in mind that consumer tastes evolve over time. This can mean that the foods you enjoyed as a kid don't always appeal to kids today.

Like any packaged or prepared products, canned goods are no stranger to this problem. Many of the meals we grew up eating are no longer available. Even in recent years, many fan-favorite products have quietly disappeared from store shelves. While this can be devastating, we can only hope (and beg) that the responsible companies see the error of their ways and bring back our beloved products. To that end, we created a list of discontinued canned goods that deserve a comeback. Whether this list stirs up nostalgia or gives you insight into changing food trends, we hope we're not bearers of the bad news that your favorite canned foods that were popular years ago are now a thing of the past.