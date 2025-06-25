The 11 Hands Down Ways To Use Chocolate Bitters In Cocktails
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A little chocolate in your drink is no mistake. Chocolate bitters add depth and subtle richness to cocktails, giving you creative freedom to use this nifty ingredient in a range of drinks without introducing the cloying sweetness of chocolate syrup or liqueur. For the best possible cocoa-flavored cocktail counsel, we spoke with Lisa Considine, co-owner of Lo Bar Cocktail Services, a woman-owned private bar service program based in Pittsburgh.
As Considine explains, the making of bitters creates "interesting and complex highly concentrated flavors that can add new essence to a cocktail." Specifically with chocolate bitters, they are infused extracts "often made by steeping cacao nibs in high-proof alcohol. This draws out the bitter and chocolatey notes without any of the sweetness that one might be expecting when they think of the flavor of chocolate candy, which has added sweeteners."
Considine likes using chocolate bitters in cocktails because they "can add so much flavor in just a few drops, which allows you to layer them over other flavors. Mixed in a cocktail, chocolate bitters can add extra depth without extra volume. Chocolate is a surprisingly versatile flavor that adds richness, nuttiness, earthiness, and maltiness." With her years of experience in craft cocktails, Considine shares some of her favorite ways to use chocolate bitters, and gives us some solid advice on how to use this ingredient properly — we promise there will be no sugar comas during the reading of this article.
Old Fashioned
The classic Old Fashioned is typically made with bourbon, cane sugar, and Angostura bitters, with an orange peel and a brandied cherry as popular garnishes. For a trick to improve your Old Fashioned without breaking the bank, swapping aromatic bitters with chocolate bitters adds a hint of enjoyable complexity to this well-revered cocktail. When considering how much bitters to add to an Old Fashioned, Lisa Considine assures us that "you could go a little heavier on the chocolate bitters by adding five or six dashes, as this spirit-forward cocktail could accommodate the added chocolate flavor and be balanced by the bourbon and simple syrup."
As a zesty interpretation of the classic recipe, Considine says to "really go wild and do half chocolate bitters and half orange bitters to create a Chocolate Orange Old Fashioned. Rich, strong, and decadent with a citrus zing as well." Her recipe involves stirring together 2 ounces of bourbon, ¼ ounce of simple syrup, 2-4 dashes chocolate bitters, and 2-4 dashes orange bitters.
Or, for an Oaxaca Old Fashioned, Considine stirs together 1 ½ ounces reposado tequila, ½ ounce mezcal, a spoon of simple syrup or agave nectar, and 2 dashes chocolate bitters. Both these cocktail riffs call for an orange peel garnish that you can serve as is, but Considine gives us a bonus tip suggesting you scorch the peel with a flame — either with a lit match or a kitchen torch — to "express those oils and bring a smoky campfire vibe to your glass."
Grasshopper
A distinct after-dinner drink with an unforgettable color, the Grasshopper is a chocolate lover's cocktail paired with a refreshingly minty taste and creamy texture. The main ingredients in the cocktail include crème de menthe (purchase the green-hued version if the bold color is a top priority for serving), crème de cacao, and heavy cream or half and half. It was first made at Tujague's Restaurant in New Orleans in the early 20th century, with a few subtle updates over the years, such as blending different kinds of crème de menthe and crème de cacao and including brandy in the specs.
For anyone curious about tasting this fun delight, but who has some reservations regarding the strong mint flavor, using chocolate bitters is a strategic addition. This ingredient allows you to heighten the chocolate flavor while slightly subduing the minty punch. Make this drink as a fun, sip-worthy substitution for the dessert course next time you're hosting a crowd who enjoy the combo of chocolate and mint.
Manhattan
A classic Manhattan has a simple 2:1:2 ratio for its specs, and Lisa Considine teaches us a quick lesson for committing those numbers to memory. She explains, "The easiest way to remember the recipe for a classic Manhattan is the NYC area code which is 212: 2 ounces of bourbon, 1 ounce of sweet vermouth, 2 dashes of bitters." The bitters in the traditional iteration of a Manhattan are usually aromatic bitters like Angostura, another cocktail ingredient that deserves a spot in your kitchen pantry or bar cart. For a unique update, though, Considine replaces the aromatic bitters with chocolate bitters to create a new imbibing experience based on the classic build.
Considine's Black Forest Manhattan uses 2 dashes of chocolate bitters in her recipe. After stirring the ingredients with ice in a mixing glass, she instructs to "serve up in a chilled martini glass with a syrupy, decadent Luxardo cherry. Nothing says luxury like sipping on a chocolate-covered cherry in a martini glass."
Negroni
Sometimes, it pays to pair bitter with bitter. Adding chocolate bitters to a Negroni (the dark and brooding classic surveyed as the best-selling cocktail in the world) will give you a unique twist on the drink that you'll enjoy serving to fellow Negroni lovers. An easy option that you can build directly in a chilled rocks glass, the classic Negroni is a stirred cocktail made with equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari, with an orange peel as the final garnish. For some deep dimension, chocolate bitters add layers of subtly roasted cocoa flavors that will echo throughout rather than overpower the drink.
Gin might initially seem like an odd spirit to combine with chocolate bitters — you might assume the resinous and herbaceous profile would clash — but the other ingredients mean that every sip is in harmonic balance. The cherry/citrus flavors of the Campari, the fortified richness from the sweet vermouth, and the vibrant fresh orange twist all work well with a chocolate-forward update.
Espresso Martini
For a deep mocha essence, Lisa Considine recommends having a chocolate Espresso Martini, but skipping any overly sweet chocolate syrups or liqueurs and using chocolate bitters instead to make an elegant cocktail. "Espresso martinis are all the rage right now," Considine says, "which, in my professional opinion, has its upsides and downsides. In an attempt to put this popular cocktail on every single bar menu in America, it seems we have sacrificed consistency — you really do not know what you're going to get when placing this order."
When making or ordering an Espresso Martini with added chocolate flavor, Considine encourages drinkers to utilize some smart sensibility. "My advice is to only order these at an establishment that has an actual espresso machine, but I am a purist. In any case, if you have your favorite spot for an Espresso Martini or have a way you like to make them at home, try adding a few dashes of chocolate bitters [...] We love the idea of adding a concentrated pure flavor in the form of bitters and letting it mix into an already balanced cocktail recipe." For another update, you could change up your Espresso Martini with bourbon — its flavor foundation of caramel, smoke, and vanilla would also work well with chocolate bitters as a complementary taste.
Left Hand
The Left Hand, a modern classic in the cocktail realm, was first created in the early 2000s by bartender Sam Ross at the late Sasha Petraske's shuttered New York City Milk & Honey bar on the Lower East Side. It is based on a Boulevardier (which is itself a variation of the Negroni) with slightly varied specs in the recipe; this riff contains bourbon, sweet vermouth, Campari, a few dashes of chocolate bitters, and a brandied cherry for garnish.
The original inspiration was sparked by the rising popularity of Bittermens Xocolatl Mole Bitters, a new release at the time to those in the bartending community who were curious to give it a shake or whirl in different cocktails. Even though Bittermens Xocolatl Mole Bitters is a more complex blend of cacao, cinnamon, and other spices, it can easily be substituted in equal parts with simple chocolate bitters. The intensity of the assorted spices will be diminished, but the chocolate flavor will still align perfectly with this drink.
Revolver
If you think an Espresso Martini is too sweet with not enough boozy backbone to pair with chocolate, go into bartending battle with a Revolver instead. This caffeinated update on a Manhattan has bourbon, coffee liqueur, and orange bitters, with sugar syrup and a flamed orange peel as its typical garnish. It's a modern classic with complex flavors and simple execution.
Adding a couple of dashes of chocolate bitters makes for an exciting update that blends well with the other ingredients, especially if you are seeking a stronger, less sugary beverage. Naturally, orange and chocolate pair well together. Combining that with the addition of smoky coffee and bourbon makes for a potent and powerful drink with an abundance of flavor. Opt to use chocolate bitters in addition to the orange bitters for a well-composed profile, or use them as a total replacement for the orange flavor if you want to tone down the level of citrus.
White Russian
If you want to chill and abide just like The Dude, take a cue from his iconic drink selection in the '90s film "The Big Lebowski" and add some chocolate bitters to a White Russian — bowling tournaments and million-dollar ransoms optional. The dairy-forward drink is fine on its own, but there's something extra special about introducing a few dashes of chocolate to the mix. Augmenting the subtle dessert element, the cocoa flavor will carry along quite nicely with the vodka, cream, and coffee liqueur.
While there is a distinct flavor difference between a White and Black Russian, chocolate bitters will also work well in the darker interpretation of the drink. For those who prefer their coffee-based cocktails strong and simple, the Black Russian only contains vodka and coffee liqueur, leaving out any cream. A couple of dashes of the bitters shaken directly into the vodka and liqueur will add complexity to the taste of the drink without making the ingredient list too long and complicated. The Dude would approve.
Margarita
Chocolate bitters may not be a common addition to a classic (and dare we say perfect?) margarita recipe, but Lisa Considine has a delicious variation to help them align better with the other ingredients. Considine's bartending team makes a Lo Bar Molé Margarita, a spicy take on a base Margarita recipe she shares with us here. Shake together 1 ounce tequila, 1 ounce pineapple juice, ½ ounce fresh lime juice, and ½ ounce simple syrup steeped with a lightly toasted dried ancho chile pepper and a cinnamon stick. Once shaken over ice, pour the mix into a rocks glass and garnish with 2 dashes of chocolate bitters, a dried ancho chile pepper, and a piece of a dehydrated pineapple. Considine adds, "For bonus points, once you take the soaked ancho pepper out of the simple syrup, you can dehydrate it again and put it in a Vitamix [or regular blender] to create a sweet pepper powder that could be sprinkled on top of the cocktail or mixed into a salt rim."
Why would you want to serve the chocolate bitters just on top of a cocktail, and not mixed in? Considine explains that the chocolate bitters can "act more as a garnish, engaging your olfactory senses so you smell the chocolate flavor more than you actually taste it. This is a fun technique, as scent and garnish definitely add an extra element to your beverage. I always say, 'Garnish is an ingredient,' and it is important to treat it with the same integrity and consideration as you would any other part of the recipe."
Irish Coffee
When a fun day off still calls for coffee in the morning, and maybe a lick of something more potent, the Irish Coffee is ready to caffeinate. With its strong brew, and even stronger whiskey, this spiked hot drink is a worthy option for mixing in a little mocha flavor. This simple yet comforting beverage relies on just a small handful of quality ingredients: good coffee, Irish whiskey, granulated or brown sugar, and gently whipped heavy cream for the cloudlike topping.
Chocolate bitters are a perfect ingredient to add when you don't want to include any more sugar in the drink. Chocolate-spiked Irish coffees are an entertaining choice for java junkies who tend to avoid sweeter beverages but want to try something a little more playful and indulgent compared to their basic daily brew.
Too hot? During the warmer months of the year, you could also incorporate chocolate bitters into a cold interpretation of Irish Coffee, like this James Beard-approved iced coffee spiked with whiskey.
20th Century
Even with the addition of chocolate bitters in the mix, the 20th Century still embodies a softer and more refined cocktail with a floral, citrusy lightness. Combined with gin, Lillet Blanc, white crème de cacao, and lemon juice, just a dash or two of chocolate bitters will gently elevate the all-round cocoa flavor. Lisa Considine explains that "if you are using the chocolate bitters as just one of many flavors in a cocktail, I would start with a dash or two and see how that flavor interacts with the other flavors. Chocolate bitters can add depth, richness, and a little bitterness to a cocktail, and too much of that could compete or overpower other more delicate notes."
Lillet Blanc is a French fortified wine aperitif with subtle notes of orange, pine, honey, and white flowers. A heavy hand with the bitters will lead to an overwhelming amount of chocolate flavor, subduing the softer qualities of the Lillet Blanc. Stick to a single dash for the first one you make, taste and take note, then add more to the rest of the batch if you feel like the ratio could still use an adjustment.