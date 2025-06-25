The 11 Hands Down Ways To Use Chocolate Bitters In Cocktails

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A little chocolate in your drink is no mistake. Chocolate bitters add depth and subtle richness to cocktails, giving you creative freedom to use this nifty ingredient in a range of drinks without introducing the cloying sweetness of chocolate syrup or liqueur. For the best possible cocoa-flavored cocktail counsel, we spoke with Lisa Considine, co-owner of Lo Bar Cocktail Services, a woman-owned private bar service program based in Pittsburgh.

As Considine explains, the making of bitters creates "interesting and complex highly concentrated flavors that can add new essence to a cocktail." Specifically with chocolate bitters, they are infused extracts "often made by steeping cacao nibs in high-proof alcohol. This draws out the bitter and chocolatey notes without any of the sweetness that one might be expecting when they think of the flavor of chocolate candy, which has added sweeteners."

Considine likes using chocolate bitters in cocktails because they "can add so much flavor in just a few drops, which allows you to layer them over other flavors. Mixed in a cocktail, chocolate bitters can add extra depth without extra volume. Chocolate is a surprisingly versatile flavor that adds richness, nuttiness, earthiness, and maltiness." With her years of experience in craft cocktails, Considine shares some of her favorite ways to use chocolate bitters, and gives us some solid advice on how to use this ingredient properly — we promise there will be no sugar comas during the reading of this article.