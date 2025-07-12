You Only Need 2 Ingredients To Make Tasty Homemade Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chocolate covered espresso beans have all kinds of applications at home. They're great as a bittersweet treat portioned into a ramekin and served alongside a charcuterie board. They zhuzh up those otherwise unadorned coffee seeds topping your DIY espresso martinis. And they're an extra fancy garnish for desserts like creamy hazelnut tiramisu. You can also make chocolate covered espresso beans at home with nothing more than their two titular ingredients.

You'll want to source decent espresso beans to begin with, being that you'll be consuming them whole. While the cheap stuff might be fine for grinding and blasting with hot water, this preparation is less adept at obscuring imperfections. The chocolate, that sole imperfection obscurer, should also be nice enough that you'd want to eat on its own. Dark, milk, and white chocolate have all been known to coat an espresso bean in their day. Those with a lower tolerance for bitterness will want to skew closer to the latter two, as the former will only enhance the bean's harsher notes.