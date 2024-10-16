Syrniki Is The Slavic Sweet Pancake You Can Recreate With Cottage Cheese

If your favorite brunch treat is a stack of light, airy pancakes covered in sweet syrup, you're not alone. In fact, it seems like almost every culture worldwide has its own version of a flat, griddled cake covered in sticky, buttery sweetness. In the U.S., we indulge in buttermilk pancakes, the French delight in crepes, and diners in the Netherlands dig into Dutch babies. However, Eastern Europe may hold the secret to making the fluffiest, most delicious pancakes of all — cheese.

Cheese isn't necessarily a strange ingredient to find in your flapjacks, especially since most brunch places these days seem to have tangy lemon ricotta pancakes on the menu. What may be surprising is that this cheesy trend isn't new, as Ukrainians have been making syrniki for hundreds of years. These fried farmer's cheese pancakes are golden and crisp on the outside and tender on the inside, allowing them to become fully saturated with butter and syrup.

Traditionally speaking, syrniki are made with tvorog, a style of farmer's cheese common in Russia and Ukraine. It's a mild, young cheese similar to ricotta or cottage cheese, but with a dry, crumbly texture. This type of farmer's cheese can be difficult to find in the United States, so if you want to try making syrniki, you can swap it out for good old-fashioned cottage cheese. The key is to first drain the cottage cheese to keep your syrniki from becoming oversaturated and dense.