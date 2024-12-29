The Worst Caviar Mistake You Can Make Starts With The Spoon

If you're experiencing what television host Robin Leach once described as "Champagne wishes and caviar dreams," the feeling might be more common than you think. It seems that the 1980s are back — or at least its celebration of luxury in all aspects of life, especially food.

It feels like only yesterday that the salt-cured roe was tossed out with large shoulder pads, or the wafting odor of Calvin Klein Obsession. However, unlike those bulky shoulder pads, caviar has had a resurgence, fueled by younger generations who have come upon the delicacy with a fresh perspective. And though it is wonderful to see the new ways in which caviar is now being consumed (Classy caviar bump, anyone?), there are some aspects of caviar consumption that are simply sacrosanct. Perhaps the most important detail to keep in mind when serving up those salty little fish eggs is the spoon — and this is not simply a matter of aesthetics.

Using a spoon made from the wrong material can actually ruin a perfectly delicious batch. In fact, the metal spoons found in your kitchen drawer can actually spoil caviar's flavor — and the spoon itself. And don't even think about using your finest silver, as it, too, will oxidize your caviar. Instead, you should only use spoons made from select materials like mother of pearl to ensure that the roe remains in tact both physically and chemically.