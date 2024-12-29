The Worst Caviar Mistake You Can Make Starts With The Spoon
If you're experiencing what television host Robin Leach once described as "Champagne wishes and caviar dreams," the feeling might be more common than you think. It seems that the 1980s are back — or at least its celebration of luxury in all aspects of life, especially food.
It feels like only yesterday that the salt-cured roe was tossed out with large shoulder pads, or the wafting odor of Calvin Klein Obsession. However, unlike those bulky shoulder pads, caviar has had a resurgence, fueled by younger generations who have come upon the delicacy with a fresh perspective. And though it is wonderful to see the new ways in which caviar is now being consumed (Classy caviar bump, anyone?), there are some aspects of caviar consumption that are simply sacrosanct. Perhaps the most important detail to keep in mind when serving up those salty little fish eggs is the spoon — and this is not simply a matter of aesthetics.
Using a spoon made from the wrong material can actually ruin a perfectly delicious batch. In fact, the metal spoons found in your kitchen drawer can actually spoil caviar's flavor — and the spoon itself. And don't even think about using your finest silver, as it, too, will oxidize your caviar. Instead, you should only use spoons made from select materials like mother of pearl to ensure that the roe remains in tact both physically and chemically.
The best shape and material for a caviar spoon
So, what kind of spoon should you use when dolloping caviar onto your potato chips, for example? Let's start with its shape. Caviar spoons should be small, with a long handle and shallow indent in the bowl of the spoon. A small spoon helps scoop a tiny portion of caviar; which is all that's needed, as it has an intense, briny flavor, and is often used to garnish dishes. Additionally, the long handle will prevent touching the caviar with your hands, and the shallow lip and bowl will prevent any unintentional bursting of the roe.
More important than the shape, however, is the material used to make the spoon. A metal spoon is an absolute no-go when it comes to caviar. This is because metals, especially pure metals, can cause oxidization of the caviar and the metal to which it is exposed. And, the longer your caviar is exposed to metal, the more deeply the roe will take on an unpleasant, metallic taste that will outright ruin the highly sought-after food. Pure metals are more likely to have this impact on your caviar, while alloys will have a much less severe interaction with your roe. So, while serving your caviar with a silver spoon may be a cheeky nod to its high brow reputation (even if caviar has its roots in peasant food), it will surely spoil the dish.
The ultimate spoons for serving caviar
Just because there are some definite no-nos when it comes to serving up your caviar doesn't mean that you need be too fussy with your spoon choice. There are several materials that work well, such as mother of pearl. Mother of pearl is a composite material, often made from the interior of oyster, mollusk, or mussel shells. Boasting a beautiful, iridescent sheen, this material is perfect for caviar as the roe doesn't interact with the spoon's chemical makeup. Other organic material, such as tortoiseshell or bone also work well with caviar, however, they can be unethically sourced. Additionally, bone spoons tend to absorb oils more than mother of pearl, and can stain with repeated use.
Most metals should be avoided, of course, but there are some exceptions. Gold, for example, can work well as a caviar spoon as it doesn't interact with the chemical makeup of caviar. However it is expensive, so it is best saved for very special occasions. Of course, you can always incorporate some thrift into your caviar habit. Plastic, for example, makes a great choice for use with the dish. (It's a no-brainer if you're eating caviar for New Year's, for example.) It is smooth and non-reactive, and perfect for scooping up the salty delight. Whichever material you choose, be sure to serve your caviar with care. You won't want to jostle yourself out of that caviar dream, after all, lest you be left with a magnum-sized Champagne bottle hangover.