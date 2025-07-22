This Sweet Breakfast Condiment Gives Your Coleslaw New Depth And Complexity
It seems that coleslaw from a restaurant always tastes better than the stuff you make fresh at home. But it's said that comparison is the thief of joy, so instead of trying to replicate a restaurant-style coleslaw, instead shift your focus onto how you can modify your crunchy side dish to become the show-stealing salad it deserves to be. There are plenty of easy ways that you can elevate your coleslaw, but few are as easy as swapping out your regular white sugar for some maple syrup.
Sugar is present in coleslaw to help balance the tart and acidic flavors of other ingredients — not only does maple syrup fulfill that role, but it also adds some robust depth that white sugar simply can't provide. Between the more complex notes of a pure maple syrup (not to be confused with pancake syrup, by the way) and the satisfying crunch of those fresh shredded veggies, the days of longing for a restaurant-worthy coleslaw will be well behind you.
Maple syrup is surprisingly versatile
First of all, it's important to choose a good maple syrup — avoid cheap knockoffs and figure out how dark or light you like your syrup to be. But from there, you'll find out pretty quickly that maple syrup can be used far more frequently than as an obligatory pancake topping. Just like how maple syrup adds depth to your coleslaw, it can also add some incredibly interesting notes to other dishes — some of which you might never have considered before.
If you're looking for more staple salads to experiment with, then maple syrup proves to be your friend once more. Not only can it work a treat in coleslaw, but it also adds a charming sweetness and caramel note to egg salad — a dish that runs the risk of becoming a little drab. But if baking is more your speed, then maple syrup can help you out there, too, as it can work as a cheap vanilla substitute in the right situations. The depth of flavor of maple syrup makes it an enticing ingredient. Paired with the fact that its sweetness helps to bring out other flavors in your dish, maple syrup could very well earn a place at the front of your fridge from now on.