This Sweet Breakfast Condiment Gives Your Coleslaw New Depth And Complexity

It seems that coleslaw from a restaurant always tastes better than the stuff you make fresh at home. But it's said that comparison is the thief of joy, so instead of trying to replicate a restaurant-style coleslaw, instead shift your focus onto how you can modify your crunchy side dish to become the show-stealing salad it deserves to be. There are plenty of easy ways that you can elevate your coleslaw, but few are as easy as swapping out your regular white sugar for some maple syrup.

Sugar is present in coleslaw to help balance the tart and acidic flavors of other ingredients — not only does maple syrup fulfill that role, but it also adds some robust depth that white sugar simply can't provide. Between the more complex notes of a pure maple syrup (not to be confused with pancake syrup, by the way) and the satisfying crunch of those fresh shredded veggies, the days of longing for a restaurant-worthy coleslaw will be well behind you.