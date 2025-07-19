Ree Drummond's Favorite Noodle Dish Starts With A Sauce You'll Want On Everything

If you're searching for the perfect Asian dressing, check out the one featured in Ree Drummond's Asian Noodle Salad that she prepared on an episode of Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman" (via YouTube). This sauce is so versatile, it can be utilized as a dressing, marinade, dipping sauce, basting sauce, or stir-fry sauce. It's so good, it will enhance any Asian-inspired dish, bringing with it robust, zingy, sweet, and salty flavors.

Ree Drummond's sauce base is made from about a ½ cup of olive oil, mixed with approximately ½ as much rice vinegar, oyster sauce, and brown sugar or honey, ⅓ cup soy sauce, and 2 tablespoons of toasted sesame oil, along with minced ginger and garlic. The amounts are fluid, so you can blend the flavors to taste and add as much or as little as you like of each ingredient. This mixture is all placed in a Mason jar and shaken to blend.

This sauce is similar to the marinade we use in our crispy baked sesame tofu recipe, with some flourishes that will add nuance to a range of dishes. The dressing pairs well with salads, and also works wonders with roasted or grilled vegetables.