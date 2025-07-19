Ree Drummond's Favorite Noodle Dish Starts With A Sauce You'll Want On Everything
If you're searching for the perfect Asian dressing, check out the one featured in Ree Drummond's Asian Noodle Salad that she prepared on an episode of Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman" (via YouTube). This sauce is so versatile, it can be utilized as a dressing, marinade, dipping sauce, basting sauce, or stir-fry sauce. It's so good, it will enhance any Asian-inspired dish, bringing with it robust, zingy, sweet, and salty flavors.
Ree Drummond's sauce base is made from about a ½ cup of olive oil, mixed with approximately ½ as much rice vinegar, oyster sauce, and brown sugar or honey, ⅓ cup soy sauce, and 2 tablespoons of toasted sesame oil, along with minced ginger and garlic. The amounts are fluid, so you can blend the flavors to taste and add as much or as little as you like of each ingredient. This mixture is all placed in a Mason jar and shaken to blend.
This sauce is similar to the marinade we use in our crispy baked sesame tofu recipe, with some flourishes that will add nuance to a range of dishes. The dressing pairs well with salads, and also works wonders with roasted or grilled vegetables.
How to use Ree Drummond's noodle salad sauce
This sauce is a perfect accompaniment to oven-roasted asparagus, which you can serve with any number of additions. Grilling asparagus on skewers is a convenient way to prepare the vegetable before drizzling on Ree Drummund's Asian-style sauce. Grilling adds a wonderful char and creates incredible flavor. The sauce will add a zesty depth to the asparagus — or any other vegetables you want to prepare this way.
Serve this dipping sauce with our spring rolls made with spruced-up fillings. Here, this dressing works to create a memorable yet traditional flavor pairing. In addition to using it to properly marinate tofu, this flavorful sauce is also a delicious basting option for chicken or pork. Just rub your protein of choice with the sauce before and during the cooking process, whether you are grilling or roasting it in the oven.
If you're looking for the perfect way to stir-fry veggies or meats, Ree Drummond's sauce is the ideal addition. It behaves similarly to stir-fry teriyaki sauce when cornstarch is added, which helps to thicken the sauce and evenly coat the proteins and vegetables.