Make Spring Rolls Your Own With This Expert Filling Tip

Chinese spring rolls are perfectly crisp and succulent, making for a simple yet truly extraordinary savory dish. Often served alongside a sweet and zippy sauce, this appetizer features a balance of flavors and textures. This traditional fried dim sum, which is different from egg rolls, has been around since ancient times and spread across the globe thanks to its delicious savory flavors.

A fixture on a wide array of Asian restaurant menus, the dish is also pretty easy to whip up at home, and according to Chee Ping Chang of Hakkasan Miami, there's plenty to love about making them. Speaking with Chowhound, he points to spring rolls' versatility as one of their best features. "The choices are endless. You can choose your favorite ingredients," he notes, hinting at his flair for creativity.

Still, if you're not sure where to begin when frying up homemade spring rolls for the first time, there are some traditional, basic components you can depend on. "A classic Chinese filling would be shredded cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, and pork," Chang says. From there you can branch out, stuffing the rolls' delicate wrappers with everything from shrimp to bean sprouts. But to really make spring rolls your own, let the chef de cuisine guide your way with his unique expert tip to give your filling a beefy boost.

