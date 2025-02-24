The Trick To Adding Moisture Back To Canned Tuna (No Mayo Required)
Canned tuna is an extremely useful item, whether to provide a quick meal, or as an ingredient in a bigger dish. In fact it's one of those canned foods you should always have in your pantry. But one major problem is how dry it can become. Sometimes that's because you've used part of the can, drained the oil or water, and stuck the rest in the fridge. Other times, it may be intrinsic to the product itself; it's certainly an issue that's common amongst the worst canned tuna on store shelves. The most common way to spruce up dry tuna fish is by adding a large dollop of mayonnaise. And while that certainly works, mayo isn't for everyone.
Even if you love tuna salad thick with mayonnaise, sometimes it's nice to shake things up. One approach is by subbing your regular mayo for a seasoned version, like Sabatino Truffle Mayo or Aubrey D. Chipotle Spicy Mayo. But if you really don't like mayonnaise (or have an allergy), essentially any creamy foodstuff will work (okay, perhaps not cake frosting). The trick here is twofold: You're adding moisture to prevent dry tuna from tasting unpleasant, and a creamy binder creates the ideal blended texture for casseroles and sandwiches. That also prevents dry fillings (tuna, pickles, olives, etc) from falling apart as you bite into a sandwich or take a forkful of tuna salad.
What to use instead of mayonnaise
Not only does using alternatives to mayonnaise help those who avoid the condiment, but it can reduce calories, too. For example, you can cut significant calories from your sandwich (depending on your recipe) by swapping out regular mayo for Greek yogurt, which has 73 calories per 100 grams as opposed to mayo's 680 calories for the same amount. As a bonus, you'll also add a sour tang flavor this way. In fact, Greek yogurt is one of several ways to upgrade canned tuna. Another method is olive oil. This adds a lot of moisture and imparts a niçoise salad vibe. Sesame oil will add an East Asian umami note, especially if the dish is sprinkled with furikake seasoning.
One heavenly swap that provides a ton of flavor and texture is avocado. Wait until an avocado is soft (but not bruised or metallic tasting). Mash it up and mix in seasonings and your favorite additional ingredients. You may want to add salt or hot sauce to pump up avocado's mild flavors. Or go full spicy, and blend in mustard either with the avocado or on its own. Here a creamy Dijon will probably work better than a classic yellow mustard.
Of course, there's no reason (apart from preferences or allergies) to limit the binder to a single ingredient. A blend of equal parts Greek yogurt and mayonnaise provides the tang and nutrition of the former, with the creamy, umami richness of the latter. Or combine olive oil, hot sauce, and hummus with a little lemon juice for a customized, bespoke tuna salad experience.