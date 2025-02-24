Canned tuna is an extremely useful item, whether to provide a quick meal, or as an ingredient in a bigger dish. In fact it's one of those canned foods you should always have in your pantry. But one major problem is how dry it can become. Sometimes that's because you've used part of the can, drained the oil or water, and stuck the rest in the fridge. Other times, it may be intrinsic to the product itself; it's certainly an issue that's common amongst the worst canned tuna on store shelves. The most common way to spruce up dry tuna fish is by adding a large dollop of mayonnaise. And while that certainly works, mayo isn't for everyone.

Even if you love tuna salad thick with mayonnaise, sometimes it's nice to shake things up. One approach is by subbing your regular mayo for a seasoned version, like Sabatino Truffle Mayo or Aubrey D. Chipotle Spicy Mayo. But if you really don't like mayonnaise (or have an allergy), essentially any creamy foodstuff will work (okay, perhaps not cake frosting). The trick here is twofold: You're adding moisture to prevent dry tuna from tasting unpleasant, and a creamy binder creates the ideal blended texture for casseroles and sandwiches. That also prevents dry fillings (tuna, pickles, olives, etc) from falling apart as you bite into a sandwich or take a forkful of tuna salad.