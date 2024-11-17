Why You Should Have Canned Milk In Your Pantry

While you may not be a fan of consuming evaporated milk straight from the can, due to how different it tastes compared to regular milk, there is definitely an argument to be made for using it in the kitchen. Cooking with canned milk gives some recipes a slight nutty, caramel flavor and a rich texture that makes many dishes worth a second and third bite. Its distinct flavor is especially yummy in desserts like hot fudge and caramel turtle brownies, and even as a substitute for Cool Whip. To make that, you just need to whip some chilled evaporated milk and put dollops of it on top of your grandma's heirloom apple pie recipe (or other dessert of choice).

But it doesn't just shine in sweet treats. Surprisingly, evaporated milk is also an effective meat tenderizer, thanks to the salts, called phosphates, that infuse it. To make steaks more tender and moist, all you need to do is to soak them in a milk marinade for a couple of hours before cooking them. Easy peasy.

Finally, canned milk can be the difference between a plate of ho-hum corn chips and a platter of irresistible nachos covered with an special nacho cheese sauce. Because it's less inclined to curdle than its non-evaporated counterpart, your sauces will be creamier and less likely to scorch, thanks to the evaporation process. This undertaking encourages the soluble whey proteins to cover the casein in the milk, making the water and milk molecules less predisposed to separate when you heat the milk up again. Less separation equals less curdling and creamier cheese sauces come nacho night.