Don't Throw Away Orange Peels. Make This 3-Ingredient Candy Instead
Got some juicy, sweet oranges sitting in your fruit basket? After you've savored the succulent segments of one, pause before you think about tossing out its protective peels. Not only can they be repurposed in a refreshing cleaning spray or set up as a defense against pesky mosquitoes when dining outdoors, but they can also be turned into a delicious treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth. Even better, it's a fantastic hack to reduce food waste. The trick is to turn orange peels into candy. You got that right! What was previously discarded to the trash or designated to the compost bin becomes a surprisingly gourmet-adjacent delight. With just three ingredients — orange peels, sugar, and water — you can whip up a delightful, sweet, and citrusy candy.
Start by washing your oranges well, peeling them, and slicing the peels into strips. If you come upon an unruly orange that's giving you a hard time, check out this nifty orange peeling hack. To remove some of the peels' bitterness while slightly softening them, boil them in water for 15 to 20 minutes. Next, simmer the peels in a simple syrup made from equal parts water and sugar for about 45 minutes to an hour to ensure that the sweetness is absorbed into the peels while the sugar also forms a satisfying crust along their surface. Allow the candied peels to cool and dry for a day or two before digging in. These candied peels are perfect for a sweet snack and also make for fancy garnishes for drinks and desserts, transforming a once-discarded food scrap into something far more elegant and enjoyable.
Add fun flavors to your candied orange peels
While candied orange peels are delicious on their own, why not switch things up and elevate your recipe to one that tastes like something out of a specialty shop? With a touch of creativity and a handful of simple ingredients, you can put together fun combinations of flavors that pair brilliantly with the citrusy sweetness of the candied peels. For starters, the choice of orange variety can impact the final result. Navel oranges are a classic choice, but blood oranges can offer a berry-like depth and hue, while cara cara oranges lend a floral aroma. Reach for your preferred variety of oranges so you can enjoy the flavors of the fruit and their peels alike.
For folks who savor the chocolate and orange duo, dip the candied peels in melted dark chocolate for a touch of chocolatey indulgence in every bite. The balance between the bittersweet richness from the chocolate and the sweet, citrusy chew from the candied orange peels offers a tantalizing treat to the taste buds. You can also impart a silky, sweet twist by drizzling this two-ingredient olive oil caramel over the peels for a luxurious flair, serving orange caramel in candied form.
If you'd rather mellow out your candied orange peels' sweetness, there are a couple more ways to elevate them. Desire a spicy kick? Dust the peels with Tajín while they're still a bit sticky so the chili-lime seasoning can adhere to the candy, imparting a tasty touch of heat that also makes the candied peels the perfect garnish for any tequila-based cocktails. Another option is to liven up your vitamin C-packed candy with a squeeze of fresh lime juice before rolling them in sugar for a citrusy zing to refresh the palate. Low-waste adventures in the kitchen are proof that something as unassuming as an orange peel can be a canvas for culinary creativity and delicious results.