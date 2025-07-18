Don't Throw Away Orange Peels. Make This 3-Ingredient Candy Instead

Got some juicy, sweet oranges sitting in your fruit basket? After you've savored the succulent segments of one, pause before you think about tossing out its protective peels. Not only can they be repurposed in a refreshing cleaning spray or set up as a defense against pesky mosquitoes when dining outdoors, but they can also be turned into a delicious treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth. Even better, it's a fantastic hack to reduce food waste. The trick is to turn orange peels into candy. You got that right! What was previously discarded to the trash or designated to the compost bin becomes a surprisingly gourmet-adjacent delight. With just three ingredients — orange peels, sugar, and water — you can whip up a delightful, sweet, and citrusy candy.

Start by washing your oranges well, peeling them, and slicing the peels into strips. If you come upon an unruly orange that's giving you a hard time, check out this nifty orange peeling hack. To remove some of the peels' bitterness while slightly softening them, boil them in water for 15 to 20 minutes. Next, simmer the peels in a simple syrup made from equal parts water and sugar for about 45 minutes to an hour to ensure that the sweetness is absorbed into the peels while the sugar also forms a satisfying crust along their surface. Allow the candied peels to cool and dry for a day or two before digging in. These candied peels are perfect for a sweet snack and also make for fancy garnishes for drinks and desserts, transforming a once-discarded food scrap into something far more elegant and enjoyable.