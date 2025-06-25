This Orange Peeling Hack Requires Almost No Effort At All

Sometimes, even the simplest food prep tasks can feel intimidating. And an everyday fruit that might pose some trouble is an orange. Slice into the citrus, and there's an intricate network of membranes, piths, and juicy flesh. Yet the aim is to simply isolate some perfect orange bites, free of peel and large membrane strands.

Thankfully, with the right technique, peeling an orange requires minimal effort. Begin by placing the fruit on its side and cutting it in half, revealing the beautiful arrangement of segments. Then, place your thumbs on the exterior's center and your fingers on the flesh, and push the fruit inside out. This will separate the slices, which you can then easily pull off the peel while removing membrane material. And since the fruit was cut in half, each orange segment already comes in two pieces, making for some easy snacking.

The method's easy to get a hang of, and it works for many citrus varieties, whether you have raspberry or blood oranges, clementines, or a larger fruit. Ideal for prepping lunches or hosting a party, it'll ease the stress of peeling many oranges at a time.