How To Order Wendy's Secret Menu Barnyard Burger

There's something undeniably thrilling about cracking the code on a secret menu item, especially when it actually delivers. That familiar fast food menu suddenly feels new again, and there's a little thrill in knowing you're in on something that not everyone else is. Some secret menu items, like Shake Shack's peanut butter burger, sound intriguing but are actually advertised by the restaurant, diminishing their coveted appeal. Others lack creativity, with the secret product being one ingredient off from a regular menu item. But then there are the rare ones that check all the boxes: unexpected, indulgent, and downright delicious.

Wendy's secret menu barnyard burger is one of those. We ranked all of Wendy's burgers, and we wish it could've been a contender. This beefed-up beast layers crispy chicken, Wendy's notoriously square beef patty, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato between two buns. It's a mouthful, yes, but it's absolutely delicious. The barnyard burger is a fun way to combine flavors and textures, especially when you can't decide between a burger or a chicken sandwich. While you can try asking for a chicken patty to be added to your bacon cheeseburger, there are some other crafty ways to order the barnyard burger and customize it to your liking.