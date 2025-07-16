How To Order Wendy's Secret Menu Barnyard Burger
There's something undeniably thrilling about cracking the code on a secret menu item, especially when it actually delivers. That familiar fast food menu suddenly feels new again, and there's a little thrill in knowing you're in on something that not everyone else is. Some secret menu items, like Shake Shack's peanut butter burger, sound intriguing but are actually advertised by the restaurant, diminishing their coveted appeal. Others lack creativity, with the secret product being one ingredient off from a regular menu item. But then there are the rare ones that check all the boxes: unexpected, indulgent, and downright delicious.
Wendy's secret menu barnyard burger is one of those. We ranked all of Wendy's burgers, and we wish it could've been a contender. This beefed-up beast layers crispy chicken, Wendy's notoriously square beef patty, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato between two buns. It's a mouthful, yes, but it's absolutely delicious. The barnyard burger is a fun way to combine flavors and textures, especially when you can't decide between a burger or a chicken sandwich. While you can try asking for a chicken patty to be added to your bacon cheeseburger, there are some other crafty ways to order the barnyard burger and customize it to your liking.
Perfecting Wendy's barnyard burger
The easiest way to order Wendy's secret barnyard burger is by starting with the Asiago Ranch Chicken Club and adding a beef patty. That one swap gives you crispy chicken, a juicy burger, sharp Asiago cheese, and some creamy ranch to pull it all together. You can even kick it up a notch by ordering the spicy version for some extra heat.
Ordering the Crispy Chicken BLT works too — just ask for a beef patty added in. You'll get melty American cheese and mayo instead of ranch, and a softer, untoasted bun. Asking for the Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with a chicken patty is another worthy variation that includes American cheese and mayo. It's likely that Wendy's will put the patty on the side, and you'll have to do a little makeshift assembly.
Since you're doing a ton of customizing already, you might just want to try this at home. You can buy frozen Wendy's beef patties in select grocery stores (as well as its double-smoked bacon), but you could also try something like the Shape + Store Burger Master press that gives your beef patties those satisfyingly sharp corners. Layer with crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese. Swap in a pretzel or brioche bun. Go wild with sauces. Bring the barnyard home with you!