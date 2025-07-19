We Compared 4 Store-Bought Cheese Curds To Culver's And Only One Brand Makes The Cut

The best place to begin our cheese curd taste-testing adventure is with Culver's. After all, we are trying to figure out how these curds stack up against store-bought options, right? Right. So, for just $5.61, I acquired an order of Culver's Wisconsin Cheese Curds. Let the games begin.

Upon first taste, I knew Culver's didn't dial in its cheese curds recipe. Actually, for a fast-food joint, these curds are pretty darn amazing. According to the company website, they are made with fresh, un-aged white and yellow cheddar cheese curds that come from La Grander Hillside Dairy in Stanley, Wisconsin — and we all know Wisconsin has the cheese game on lock. As a result, both the flavor and the texture of the curds were spectacular. They weren't super gooey and melted, but they had a consistency and taste that was on point with a quality product. You better believe I ate one before I even made it out of the drive-thru, too, so it's not like it had time to cool down before I had a bite.

As for the breading on Culver's Wisconsin Cheese Curds, it was super tasty, too. Thick, crunchy, and flavorful, it exceeded my expectations. This was the first cheese curd I tried in the competition, but my initial thought was that it would be hard for the store-bought options to compete with the savory herb flavor in the breading and, of course, the top-notch cheese curds within.