Whether you're making Buffalo wings at home or watching celebs chow down on TV, deep-fried chicken wings have been a cultural and culinary phenomenon since the 1960s. And when it comes to Buffalo wings, opinions run hot: Is it blue cheese dressing or bust? Should carrots join in on the side with celery? How much can the recipe deviate before it's not really a Buffalo wing? Even the history of the world-famous Buffalo wing is up for debate.

Americans are at least in agreement that fried chicken wings should indeed be topped with Buffalo sauce, and then consumed rapidly amongst friends — ideally in front of a stakes-heavy sporting event. But when you're ready to dish up a fresh batch, how do you know which Buffalo wing sauce to choose and, more importantly, which to absolutely avoid? Do you go for the flashiest label or disregard aesthetics entirely? Do you opt for the brand you know best or a wild card? Or do you try every single option available to you at your local grocery store?

Luckily, Chowhound's Lauren Bair already did. She taste-tested and ranked 12 store-bought Buffalo wing sauces to give us our answer on game day and Kroger Buffalo Wing Sauce gasped into last place. Mild, mellow, and muted, the Kroger brand couldn't deliver when it came to creating a flavorful, lightly spiced Buffalo wing sauce. Despite cayenne chiles featuring prominently on the sauce's ingredient list, the peppers' punchiness was sorely lacking.