9 Simple Sliced Bologna Hacks You Need In Your Life

People tend to have a love-hate relationship with bologna, being either fans of the deli meat or having sworn it off completely. Maybe it stems from the constant wondering of what type of meat bologna is or bemoaning how bologna is a lunchtime staple for school kids. But the fact is that bologna has earned its right to grocery store real estate.

Bologna has Italian roots, most likely having evolved from the country's famous mortadella (though there are ample differences between the two meats), and is named after the Italian city of Bologna. But bologna has German roots, as it's thought that German immigrants made their spin on mortadella, since most bologna eating traditions can be mapped to areas that German immigrants settled in across the U.S.

Over time, popularity rose, especially since bologna has long been an affordable, easy-to-keep protein source, making it a great choice during the Great Depression and other rationing eras.And after the rise of prepackaged meat — where you didn't have to wait endlessly at the deli counter — bologna continued to take off.But we know some people still aren't convinced of the versatility of the meat, thinking back to the basic white bread sandwiches they grew up on. Have no fear, because we've got nine simple sliced bologna recipes you need to try that may just change your mind.