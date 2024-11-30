Are Humans Hard-Wired To Love Carbs? Scientists Think So

While carbohydrates are good in balance, there is a reason some people may overindulge. Carbs can boost serotonin levels in the brain in a way that protein doesn't, according to PubMed. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that affects mood, sleep, and gastrointestinal functions. This is why some people have an upset stomach when they're depressed or anxious, and it's why they might snack on carb-rich foods for relief.

Surveys have discovered that the most common American comfort foods tend to have carbs — pizza, burgers, ice cream, and baked mac n cheese, for instance. These are likely to have a nostalgic positive association factor. They're often celebration foods eaten with friends or loved ones, or they're things our caregivers made when we were kids. Combined with serotonin production, it's easy to understand why people flock to carb-rich foods. Sales for comfort food items increased during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic — a time when people had to isolate or may have lost loved ones due to illness.

Food is fuel. The connection between food and physical health is well established, and fields like nutritional psychiatry are drawing the lines between food and mental health, too. Carbs may be happy foods that give us the energy to thrive, but they do their job best in moderation and under the guidance of health professionals. They're just nutrients trying to do their evolutionary job.