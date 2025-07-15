The Worst Mixer For Vodka Cocktails Can Leave You Feeling Like A Jittery Mess

Vodka is arguably the most friendly spirit for mixing. Its neutral flavor means that it doesn't really interfere with the flavor of whatever mixer you're using, making it the perfect way to booze up sodas and the de facto liquor of choice when making Jell-O shots. But just like how not all vodkas are created equal, neither are the mixers. Some mixers have gone on to become their own named cocktails (looking at you, Screwdriver), while others will leave you wanting. Or, in the case of espresso, they'll leave you feeling all kinds of weird and jittery.

In ranking the best and worst mixers for vodka, espresso came in last place among the mixers tested. The mix of bitter espresso and potent vodka without the addition of any other ingredients simply didn't pan out very well, with our reviewer noting the oppressive bitterness and astringency of the mixture. Then there's the fact that it's not recommended to mix caffeine and alcohol together anyway, based on how each of them affects your body. All told, it's best to just avoid a straight up espresso-vodka mix and maybe opt for a fruity French martini instead.