The 2 Fruity Beverages That Mix With Vodka To Make A Bougie French Martini

The first thing you should know about a French martini is that it is not a martini at all, and it's only a little bit French. But with its raspberry Chambord and (decidedly not French) pineapple, it's delicious, bright enough for warm weather days, and light enough for brunch. Perhaps it can be forgiven for not going by something more accurate but less appealing, like "raspberry pineapple vodka cocktail."

Making the drink is as simple as adhering to the aforementioned clunky version of the name. All it takes is 2 ounces of your favorite vodka, ¾ ounce Chambord, and 1½ ounces of pineapple juice combined with ice in a cocktail shaker, which is then chilled and strained into an equally cold coupe glass. With a traditional martini, it's advisable to stir the drink instead of shaking. But as this martini is an impostor (and includes fruit juice), you should absolutely shake the heck out of it. The pineapple juice doesn't just add a tangy tropical note, but also a luxurious creamy mouthfeel after frothing from the shaken ice. Garnish with a fresh raspberry, or a slice of pineapple, a mint leaf, or go maximalist with all three.

As elegant as the French martini is, a true martini is even simpler: dry vermouth and gin or vodka. That's it. So how does this berry and pineapple creation claim to be related?