9 Non-Dish Items You Can Toss In The Dishwasher Without Fear

By Allie Fasanella
a woman putting detergent in a dishwasher Sana Grebinets/Shutterstock

Everything has to get clean, but the task of getting it done can be overwhelming. There are only so many hours in the day. It can be hard to keep up with all that needs to be taken care of, from cleaning the kitchen after cooking to making sure bathrooms aren't grimy. Not everything needs to be scrubbed by hand though; the dishwasher is an underutilized machine that can do a lot more than just clean dirty dishes.

The appliance found in most modern kitchens is capable of thoroughly cleaning a myriad of items that may surprise you. Throw stuff such as silicone and rubber mats, sponges, brushes, gardening tools, and more in the dishwasher for easier cleaning without all the elbow grease. Do make sure to check whether a product is labeled as dishwasher-safe, though, before putting it through a cycle (to avoid potential damage due to hot water). Products typically state whether they're suitable for the dishwasher.

Soap trays need to be cleaned too

bar soap resting on a dish with towels and a jar of q-tips in the background Nadiya Senko/Shutterstock

Yes, even soap dishes need a good washing. Soap holders, or trays, tend to accumulate soap scum and biofilm with continued use. This looks less than ideal for holding soap meant to clean your hands or body. Keep in the mind that hand-painted items should not go through the dishwasher, though, as it could strip the paint.

Plant moms and dads, wash your pots

potted plants sitting on a windowsill Carol Yepes/Getty Images

Toss your soiled pots in the dishwasher for a thorough soaking before repotting to prevent the spread of any plant diseases that may be lingering. Just be sure to dump out all the soil prior to washing to avoid damaging your machine with chunks of perlite.

Your gardening tools could also use a wash

hanging garden tools, including a trowel, fork, pruners, and weeding knife Studio-omg/Getty Images

In the same vein, garden tools, such as pruners, trowels, weeders, and forks, can carry plant diseases, so you want to keep them as clean as possible. Tools with metal or plastic handles are safe to go in the dishwasher, but exposing ones with wooden handles to so much hot water for too long can lead to damage.

Pet parents, get those rubber floor mats clean

a cat eating from a bowl placed on a rubber mat covered in food Best smile studio/Shutterstock

If you have an animal and use a rubber mat for their food dishes to keep spilled food off the floor, you're one of many. Simply run them through a quick cycle to get them good as new instead of scrubbing at caked-on wet food by hand.

Make your microwave turntable shine like new

closeup of microwave inside with glass turntable Towfiqu Ahamed/Getty Images

Microwave turntables always seem to get especially messy, don't they? Wash away soup spills, the melted butter you left in there too long, and more by placing the rotating glass plate on the bottom rack alongside your tableware. It comes out sparkling with no effort at all.

Bakers, wash those silicone baking mats

a hot pink Silicone baking mat and baking tools Lidijazivic/Shutterstock

Silicone baking mats covered in cakey flour and sticky dough can be tossed in the dishwasher with no problem. Depending on the size of your mat, it can go on either the top rack or bottom rack safely. Don't try to stuff it in if its too big, though.

Stick your fridge shelves and drawers in the dishwasher

a woman cleans the inside of a dirty fridge Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images

Instead of taking on the arduous job of wiping down all the components of your fridge by hand, stick them in the dishwasher. The plastic shelves and drawers, which get dirty easily, can be placed on the bottom or top racks next to whatever else you have in there.

Sponges and reusable kitchen wipes should be washed

a gloved hand holds a kitchen sponge next to a reusable wipe Lesia Larionova/Shutterstock

Sponges and reusable wipes used to clean dishes, counters, and appliances pick up a lot of dirt and grime with daily use. Sponges often aren't cleaned enough and they can be breading grounds for bacteria. You can microwave your sponge to sanitize it or use reusable wipes, but the dishwasher also gets the job done.

Clean those cleaning brushes

green kitchen brushes Isabel Pavia/Getty Images

Just like sponges, scrub brushes used to clean kitchen sinks, cookware, and other parts of the home, such as shower crevices, need to be cleaned regularly. Do keep in mind that you shouldn't let brushes with wood handles soak in hot water for too long, or they could warp.

