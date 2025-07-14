9 Non-Dish Items You Can Toss In The Dishwasher Without Fear

Everything has to get clean, but the task of getting it done can be overwhelming. There are only so many hours in the day. It can be hard to keep up with all that needs to be taken care of, from cleaning the kitchen after cooking to making sure bathrooms aren't grimy. Not everything needs to be scrubbed by hand though; the dishwasher is an underutilized machine that can do a lot more than just clean dirty dishes.

The appliance found in most modern kitchens is capable of thoroughly cleaning a myriad of items that may surprise you. Throw stuff such as silicone and rubber mats, sponges, brushes, gardening tools, and more in the dishwasher for easier cleaning without all the elbow grease. Do make sure to check whether a product is labeled as dishwasher-safe, though, before putting it through a cycle (to avoid potential damage due to hot water). Products typically state whether they're suitable for the dishwasher.