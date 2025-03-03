How To Use Your Microwave To Sanitize Your Kitchen Sponge

Kitchen sponges usually have a smooth and rough side and are great for scrubbing stuck-on food stains from dishes, wiping down countertops, and cleaning silverware. However, the more you use one, the more stained and gross it can get. The good news is you don't have to replace your sponge after each use, even though it might look like it needs to be tossed. You can sanitize a wet sponge in the microwave by heating it for about one minute on high power.

A 2017 kitchen sponge study published in Scientific Reports found that there were as many as 45 billion bacteria per square centimeter of a used kitchen sponge. Not cleaning your sponge is one of those food safety mistakes that could cause your dishes to become riddled with bacteria. You should sanitize your sponge every day and replace it no less than every two weeks; however, look for signs that suggest you need to replace it sooner.