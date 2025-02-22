The Best High-Protein Meals Arby's Has To Offer

Roast beef is the cornerstone of Arby's business and has been since a staple of the chain since its beginning. Luckily for loyal customers, roast beef is considered a relatively healthy meat option since it's high in protein, lower in saturated fat and calories than other forms of beef, and a good source of iron, plus it's not cooked in excess grease. It is high in sodium, however.

The Arby's menu item that has the best calorie-to-protein ratio is the restaurant's Classic Roast Beef Sandwich, which is available in three different sizes. The smallest size has 360 calories and 23 grams of protein, the double contains 510 calories and 38 grams of proteins, and the half-pound sandwich has 610 calories and a whopping 48 grams of protein. All three have a moderate carbohydrate count of 37 to 38 grams as a result of the bread. Keep in mind that adding sauces will up the meal's carbs, calories, and fat content.

Another nutritionally sound option is the Arby's Roast Beef Gyro, which has 24 grams of protein. Though this Greek-inspired sandwich is somewhat higher in calories and carbohydrates (clocking in at 540 cals and 48 grams of carbs, respectively), it supplies a decent serving of fruits and vegetables, with tomato, red onion, and shredded lettuce, which is an important nutritional consideration. Even the Arby's Classic Beef 'N Cheddar, which comes dressed with higher-calorie and sodium ingredients like cheddar cheese sauce, is still high in protein (23 grams) without being too high in calories (540 calories).