The Best High-Protein Meals Arby's Has To Offer
Arby's might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of eating healthy, but unlike fast food chains that focus on burgers or fried chicken, the roast beef-centric restaurant offers some of the best non-greasy fast food items on the market. If you're trying to stick to a high-protein, relatively low-calorie diet, it's safe to say you'll probably want to stay away from Arby's two types of french fries, but what should you order instead?
Unfortunately, since Arby's stopped offering salads on its standard menu (though some local franchises may still carry them), health-conscious customers don't have many low-carb options to choose from. The good news is that many Arby's sandwiches are high in protein and low in grease, sugar, and artificial ingredients. Nutritionists recommend a diet that is high in protein, because it satiates hunger, helps build muscle mass, and even boosts your metabolism. So as long as your diet permits bread and meat, you'll be able to buy a suitable meal at Arby's.
Stick to the roast beef classics
Roast beef is the cornerstone of Arby's business and has been since a staple of the chain since its beginning. Luckily for loyal customers, roast beef is considered a relatively healthy meat option since it's high in protein, lower in saturated fat and calories than other forms of beef, and a good source of iron, plus it's not cooked in excess grease. It is high in sodium, however.
The Arby's menu item that has the best calorie-to-protein ratio is the restaurant's Classic Roast Beef Sandwich, which is available in three different sizes. The smallest size has 360 calories and 23 grams of protein, the double contains 510 calories and 38 grams of proteins, and the half-pound sandwich has 610 calories and a whopping 48 grams of protein. All three have a moderate carbohydrate count of 37 to 38 grams as a result of the bread. Keep in mind that adding sauces will up the meal's carbs, calories, and fat content.
Another nutritionally sound option is the Arby's Roast Beef Gyro, which has 24 grams of protein. Though this Greek-inspired sandwich is somewhat higher in calories and carbohydrates (clocking in at 540 cals and 48 grams of carbs, respectively), it supplies a decent serving of fruits and vegetables, with tomato, red onion, and shredded lettuce, which is an important nutritional consideration. Even the Arby's Classic Beef 'N Cheddar, which comes dressed with higher-calorie and sodium ingredients like cheddar cheese sauce, is still high in protein (23 grams) without being too high in calories (540 calories).
High-protein chicken options
It's commonly believed that chicken is a healthier meat option than beef since it's lower in saturated fat and calories, and typically higher in protein. However, if you're ordering at Arby's, the chicken options are actually going to be some of the most caloric. That's because Arby's only offers breaded and fried chicken in its sandwiches and wraps, as well as standalone tenders and nuggets.
However, while the Crispy Chicken Club Wrap is high in calories and carbohydrates (with 880 calories and 64 grams of carbs), it does offer 48 grams of protein and could be a decent option for poultry-lovers who want a flavorful way to get their veggies in. The wrap includes chicken nuggets, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard. Those looking to limit their caloric intake could order the item without cheese and bacon. Registered dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine told Business Insider that this would be her Arby's order, saying, "I don't tend to make my decisions based on the calories, I tend to make them based on the ingredients, so thinking about the nutritional quality of what you're eating and the satiety."
Arby's customers could also choose to order a pack of chicken tenders; a three-piece order contains only 370 calories but 23 grams of protein, a similar amount to the Classic Roast Beef Sandwich. However, you're not getting any veggie nutrients with this option, and Arby's chicken nuggets are hardly the best in the fast-food game, so you'd probably be better off fulfilling a tender craving elsewhere.