10 Costco Products To Stock Up On For Your Backyard BBQs

The classic American backyard BBQ is a staple for a reason. What's not to like about gathering with your favorite people to nosh on burgers and dogs, and sip cold drinks? Sounds pretty nice, right? If you're hosting one, you'll want to be sure you have all of the aforementioned essentials on deck. But aside from the basics, some of which you might already have, there are things you might consider picking up from Costco to take your BBQ to the next level.

From fancy beverages to big containers of condiments, you'll find certain buys will make your party more special. Say, for instance, you throw some unexpected drink options in your cooler for those who aren't drinking alcohol. Or maybe, you plan on setting up a DIY hot dog station — if so, you might put out some unique toppings that people haven't tried (or that you won't run out of). And if you really want to make sure your BBQ is one for the books, serving a few delicious desserts will go a long way. Costco is an ideal place to stock up on all the items you need due to its buy-in-bulk offerings that can end up saving you a few bucks. Many of these grocery products are also available for same-day delivery through Instacart (although prices may be slightly higher) or two-day delivery, so you can snag your BBQ essentials without leaving the house.