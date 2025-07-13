10 Costco Products To Stock Up On For Your Backyard BBQs
The classic American backyard BBQ is a staple for a reason. What's not to like about gathering with your favorite people to nosh on burgers and dogs, and sip cold drinks? Sounds pretty nice, right? If you're hosting one, you'll want to be sure you have all of the aforementioned essentials on deck. But aside from the basics, some of which you might already have, there are things you might consider picking up from Costco to take your BBQ to the next level.
From fancy beverages to big containers of condiments, you'll find certain buys will make your party more special. Say, for instance, you throw some unexpected drink options in your cooler for those who aren't drinking alcohol. Or maybe, you plan on setting up a DIY hot dog station — if so, you might put out some unique toppings that people haven't tried (or that you won't run out of). And if you really want to make sure your BBQ is one for the books, serving a few delicious desserts will go a long way. Costco is an ideal place to stock up on all the items you need due to its buy-in-bulk offerings that can end up saving you a few bucks. Many of these grocery products are also available for same-day delivery through Instacart (although prices may be slightly higher) or two-day delivery, so you can snag your BBQ essentials without leaving the house.
Olipop soda, a trendy carbonated bev
It's no secret that many consumers are loving Olipop prebiotic soda. It's a great option to have on hand for anyone that may want a carbonated bev but not a Coca-Cola or other sugary sodas. When Chowhound ranked 15 Olipop flavors, the brand's vintage cola, tropical fruit punch, and take on Dr Pepper came out on top. Costco offers a variety 24-pack for $54.99 that includes Olipop's vintage cola, classic grape, orange squeeze, and root beer flavors, and a variety 15-pack for $24.49 that includes cream soda instead of vintage cola and orange squeeze.
King's Hawaiian rolls for sliders
Bite-sized burgers can be awesome to have on offer for adults and kids alike, but especially for kids who might not want to eat as much. Just be sure to grab some mini buns fit for sliders while you're at it. Costco's 32-count of King's Hawaiian rolls for less than $9 should be perfect if you plan on doing this.
Bacon bits are a perfect topping or mix-in
Whether you're topping a hot dog or burger, or mixing them into mac and cheese or a BLT pasta salad, bacon bits are a pretty solid crowd-pleaser. Costco sells a big 20-ounce bag of bacon crumbles for $11 that you can set out with a spoon for guests to add them to whatever they want.
Condiments galore
Costco's Heinz's condiment variety pack, which includes two 31-ounce bottles of ketchup, a 26-ounce bottle of sweet relish, and a 28-ounce bottle of mustard for only $11, is a great pickup when you're having a BBQ. You can also make your own Thousand Island dressing to create an elevated burger sauce with the ketchup and sweet relish — just add some mayo (Costco sells a 64-ounce jar of that, too, for $12).
Snag beloved brands of barbecue sauce
Another essential condiment to have in your arsenal is barbecue sauce — especially if you're serving ribs. Original Sweet Baby Ray's is an iconic choice (and there are many fun facts about the brand), so you can't really go wrong with it. A two-pack of 40-ounce bottles will cost you a little over $8. Alternatively, Kinder's variety pack of BBQ sauces comes with three 15.5-ounce bottles for just under $18.
Chicken wings are an easy finger food
Cook up some chicken wings to expand your spread and give guests more to nibble on. Foster Farms' Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings are an option you might consider as they come in a 4-pound bag for $23 and include a packet of buffalo sauce. If you want to jazz them up, garnish them with fresh herbs, spices, or seeds.
Steak seasoning for your grilling needs
If you plan on grilling up some juicy steaks or veggie kabobs, it's optimal to have a pre-made seasoning on hand, like McCormick's Montreal Steak Seasoning with garlic, paprika, and ground black pepper. Unless you enjoy making your own seasoning, this is a good way to save yourself a hassle. A 29-ounce shaker goes for just under $10.
Frozen desserts to sweeten the day
Frozen treats are the best on hot days spent in the sun and Costco has plenty of options, from Nightingale ice cream sandwiches to Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars. A 15-count box of the latter will cost you about $15. Just toss a variety in a cooler for people to grab and we bet they'll love you for it. You may also be able to snag Kirkland ice cream bars or these frozen desserts that come in real fruit shells.
Disposable cups, plates, and cutlery to enjoy it all
Cups, plates, and cutlery that can get chucked in the trash after use are a backyard BBQ necessity, especially if you're throwing a huge bash or several over the summer. At Costco, you'll find a 240-pack of classic big red plastic cups for under $14, a 240-pack of Dixie paper plates for $22, and a 360-count of Kirkland plastic forks, spoons, and knives for $19. You'll be set all BBQ season.
Napkins and paper towels for a mess-free party
Barbecues can be pretty messy. Between sticky sweets and saucy meats, spills happen and fingers get dirty. So, having a ton of napkins and paper towels at the ready is ideal. For $15, you can pick up four-packs of 280 Kirkland napkins, and for $33, you can get 12 rolls of two-ply Bounty paper towels.