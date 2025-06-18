The Delicious Frozen Costco Dessert That Comes In Real Fruit Shells

Costco is one of the most popular grocery stores, and it's easy to see why. It isn't just the unlimited food samples or all the delicious food court items available at Costco; it's also the quality food available at great prices. There's great options for all your needs, from quality meat and produce to delicious sweets that'll finish off the perfect meal.

Costco already has great frozen dessert options on their shelves, including Japanese ice cream, but now there's a unique frozen fruity dessert made with real fruit shells. Meet Island Way Sorbet, a handmade fruit sorbet company that packages all of its sorbets into natural fruit shells. Not only is the sorbet delicious, but the appearance is quite striking, which is what has helped propel the product into the spotlight.

According to Island Way Sorbet's website, these products are typically only available in Costco through spring and summer, with most warehouses discontinuing the product each fall. The only exception to this is the warehouses specifically in the southeast and northeast of the United States. Since there isn't necessarily a guarantee that these will always be available at all Costco locations, be sure to grab a pack of these fruit sorbets when you come across them just in case.