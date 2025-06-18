The Delicious Frozen Costco Dessert That Comes In Real Fruit Shells
Costco is one of the most popular grocery stores, and it's easy to see why. It isn't just the unlimited food samples or all the delicious food court items available at Costco; it's also the quality food available at great prices. There's great options for all your needs, from quality meat and produce to delicious sweets that'll finish off the perfect meal.
Costco already has great frozen dessert options on their shelves, including Japanese ice cream, but now there's a unique frozen fruity dessert made with real fruit shells. Meet Island Way Sorbet, a handmade fruit sorbet company that packages all of its sorbets into natural fruit shells. Not only is the sorbet delicious, but the appearance is quite striking, which is what has helped propel the product into the spotlight.
According to Island Way Sorbet's website, these products are typically only available in Costco through spring and summer, with most warehouses discontinuing the product each fall. The only exception to this is the warehouses specifically in the southeast and northeast of the United States. Since there isn't necessarily a guarantee that these will always be available at all Costco locations, be sure to grab a pack of these fruit sorbets when you come across them just in case.
The Island Way Sorbet flavors available at Costco
Currently, Costco carries a variety pack that includes four flavors: heavenly coconut, red berry and ruby grapefruit, passionate mango, and zesty pomegranate. The pack comes with three of each flavor, so you get a lot of sorbet for your money. Each of the flavors comes in a fruit shell that matches the various fruits used. This specific flavor pack is non-GMO and gluten-free.
While these are the only flavors available at Costco specifically, this is far from the full extent of flavors Island Way Sorbet has to offer. Island Way Sorbet also has orange cream, chocolate coconut, tangy lemon, pineapple, and pina colada. It isn't clear why Costco only has limited flavors rather than the full array; perhaps the full list of flavors will be available at Costco in the future.
According to customers, at one point Costco did actually carry the pineapple version. Despite the fact that customers enjoyed this flavor, it is no longer available at Costco for reasons that have yet to be made clear. Still, despite missing some of the Island Way Sorbet options, customers overall have had a positive reaction to the sorbet variety pack.