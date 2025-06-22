The Easiest Way To Make A Stress-Free Hot Dog Bar For A Party
Summer is the perfect time to host a casual get together, whether you're gathering around the backyard pool or setting up beneath the gazebo at your local park. The last thing you want when prepping for what should be a relaxing evening, however, is toiling away over a hot stove as your stress level rises and sweat starts its inevitable drip. One simple solution? A hot dog bar. Even if you don't have a grill, hot dogs can be baked in the oven. Either way, hot dogs are easy to prep, and you can cook enough to feed a crowd, quickly. And toppings are generally pretty simple, too. If you're not exactly feeding a crowd of foodies, stick to the basics: mustard, ketchup, relish, and shredded cheese.
Of course, overachieving hosts may feel pressured to step it up a notch. If you want to add a wider variety of toppings, great. But stick to store-bought versions to make things easy and keep that blood pressure low, so to speak. For example, take the popular chili dog. You could, of course, make your chili from scratch, chopping veggies, browning meat, and letting all those delicious flavors meld together on the burner. Or, you could opt for a store-bought can of chili. Dress up the canned chili for hot dogs by adding some fresh herbs or tossing in spicy peppers for a more homemade taste.
Let's think sides
This same principle can be applied to the sides as well. Of course, no hot dog bar would be complete without a few bags of chips, so that's covered. (Don't forget the sour cream and cheddar Ruffles, please!). Some other common hot dog accompaniments include potato salad, baked beans, and coleslaw. And while these aren't necessarily difficult dishes to put together if you absolutely must make everything yourself, it could easily turn into a Thanksgiving dinner-level situation. To avoid the hassle, stick to store-bought alternatives.
If you're purchasing sides ready-made, do some research into which brands pack the most flavor (if you don't already have a favorite). For example, Chowhound's ranking of canned baked beans favors Bush's, but not Van Camp's, due to the latter having a thinner sauce and less balanced flavor. And when Chowhound ranked store-bought versions of potato salad, Sprouts' potato salad and deviled egg potato salad took the top two spots. They were both creamy and oozing with complex flavor. Other options were a bit one-note or had ingredients like high fructose corn syrup you might wish to avoid.
Round out your menu by providing a variety of drinks. You don't have to make fancy mocktails or break out the margarita machine. Simply fill up a cooler with ice and your choice of canned soda, a few flavored sparkling waters, and perhaps beer or wine coolers. It's so simple, and your guests will love having their choice out of so many options.