The Easiest Way To Make A Stress-Free Hot Dog Bar For A Party

Summer is the perfect time to host a casual get together, whether you're gathering around the backyard pool or setting up beneath the gazebo at your local park. The last thing you want when prepping for what should be a relaxing evening, however, is toiling away over a hot stove as your stress level rises and sweat starts its inevitable drip. One simple solution? A hot dog bar. Even if you don't have a grill, hot dogs can be baked in the oven. Either way, hot dogs are easy to prep, and you can cook enough to feed a crowd, quickly. And toppings are generally pretty simple, too. If you're not exactly feeding a crowd of foodies, stick to the basics: mustard, ketchup, relish, and shredded cheese.

Of course, overachieving hosts may feel pressured to step it up a notch. If you want to add a wider variety of toppings, great. But stick to store-bought versions to make things easy and keep that blood pressure low, so to speak. For example, take the popular chili dog. You could, of course, make your chili from scratch, chopping veggies, browning meat, and letting all those delicious flavors meld together on the burner. Or, you could opt for a store-bought can of chili. Dress up the canned chili for hot dogs by adding some fresh herbs or tossing in spicy peppers for a more homemade taste.