9 Instagram Chefs With Cookbooks You Should Actually Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Throughout the age of viral recipe reels and the rise and fall of avocado toast, Instagram has maintained its status as a goldmine for home cooks looking for inspiration that's as scroll-stopping as it is satisfying. But not all culinary content is created equal, and not every influencer-turned-author's highly anticipated cookbook deserves a spot on your kitchen shelf.

As a food writer and avid consumer of culinary media, I've tried my fair share of fire recipes and flops. To help you avoid making the same mistakes, I've compiled a guide to the social media stars who've successfully made the leap from tiny screens to tangible pages. These aren't just pretty feeds with pouty selfies and a soup recipe buried under 17 hashtags. These are the chefs, bakers, and flavor magicians who've built loyal followings with real-deal recipes, practical tips, and minds as sharp as their knife skills.

Whether you're after weeknight staples with a twist, plant-based brilliance, or the kind of bakes that'll transport your dinner guests back to their childhood, the cookbooks on this list deliver. Backed by glowing photos and well-worn pages from repeat home use, these titles prove that Instagram fame and culinary substance can go hand in hand — no filter required. So, if you've ever hesitated to click "add to cart" on a cookbook written by someone with a ring light and a sourdough starter, don't worry, I've done the vetting for you. Let's dig into the delicious details of who's worth following.