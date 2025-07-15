9 Instagram Chefs With Cookbooks You Should Actually Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Throughout the age of viral recipe reels and the rise and fall of avocado toast, Instagram has maintained its status as a goldmine for home cooks looking for inspiration that's as scroll-stopping as it is satisfying. But not all culinary content is created equal, and not every influencer-turned-author's highly anticipated cookbook deserves a spot on your kitchen shelf.
As a food writer and avid consumer of culinary media, I've tried my fair share of fire recipes and flops. To help you avoid making the same mistakes, I've compiled a guide to the social media stars who've successfully made the leap from tiny screens to tangible pages. These aren't just pretty feeds with pouty selfies and a soup recipe buried under 17 hashtags. These are the chefs, bakers, and flavor magicians who've built loyal followings with real-deal recipes, practical tips, and minds as sharp as their knife skills.
Whether you're after weeknight staples with a twist, plant-based brilliance, or the kind of bakes that'll transport your dinner guests back to their childhood, the cookbooks on this list deliver. Backed by glowing photos and well-worn pages from repeat home use, these titles prove that Instagram fame and culinary substance can go hand in hand — no filter required. So, if you've ever hesitated to click "add to cart" on a cookbook written by someone with a ring light and a sourdough starter, don't worry, I've done the vetting for you. Let's dig into the delicious details of who's worth following.
1. Dan Pelosi (@grossypelosi)
Dan Pelosi (known as @grossypelosi on Instagram) began his career behind the scenes as a creative director and designer — skills that now shine through in his warm, colorful Instagram feed. Born and raised in Connecticut in a blended Italian-American and Portuguese family, he learned to cook by observing recipes and rituals from his grandparents and parents. In 2019, after hosting a beloved holiday cookie party and sharing it online, Pelosi realized home cooking and storytelling could be his calling, a decision that was accelerated by the pandemic. Since then, his approachable "meatball-making meatballs" moniker and viral vodka "sawce" have made him a comforting, joyful presence on social media.
His debut cookbook, "Let's Eat: 101 Recipes to Fill Your Heart & Home," became an instant hit, both on bestseller lists and in home kitchens. Beloved for its nostalgic Italian-American comfort food, approachable tone, and genuine warmth, the book is more than a collection of recipes — it's an invitation to cook with love and a sense of humor. Fans and critics alike praise "Let's Eat" for its cozy, unfussy dishes (like the Early Dismissal Pot Roast), heartfelt storytelling, and hosting tips that feel like advice from your funniest, most food-obsessed friend.
And if you're already a convert, there's good news: Pelosi's highly anticipated follow-up, "Let's Party: Recipes and Menus for Celebrating Every Day," drops September 2, 2025. Expect more of his signature charm, this time centered around hosting and creating memorable meals with ease.
2. Meredith Hayden (@Wishbone_Kitchen)
Meredith Hayden, the culinary force behind Wishbone Kitchen, has quickly become one of the most stylish and soothing voices in the world of social media food content. With millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram, she's known for her charming POV cooking videos, effortless entertaining tips, and dreamlike meals set against the idyllic backdrop of the Hamptons. A trained chef who left a corporate job to pursue her passion for food, Meredith brings a refined yet playful touch to everything she shares — think crisp white linens, buttery roast chicken, and a killer martini on the side.
Her debut cookbook, "The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook: Seasonal Recipes for Everyday Luxury and Elevated Entertaining," captures that signature balance of polish and approachability. Released in spring 2025, the book quickly earned bestseller status and rave reviews from both fans and critics. Readers love its elegant photography, conversational tone, and recipes that range from easy weeknight staples to crowd-pleasing party dishes. The book is widely praised for being both functional and beautiful — an ideal companion for home cooks who want to entertain without the stress.
If you love content that feels equal parts Ina Garten weeknight elegance and breezy best friend, this cookbook deserves a place on your shelf. Whether you're hosting your first dinner party or just want to upgrade your Tuesday night pasta, "Wishbone Kitchen" offers the kind of everyday inspiration that feels both luxurious and doable.
3. Justine Doiron (@justine_snacks)
Justine Doiron (also known as @justine_snacks) is a home cook-slash-recipe developer turned plant-forward culinary star worth adding to your feed. With over 1 million followers on Instagram and 2.4 million on TikTok, she shares thoughtful, no-frills recipes and reflective voiceovers that make cooking feel accessible and authentic, especially for those looking to reconnect with food in a meaningful way. Her emphasis on simple, seasonal ingredients, from veggies and beans to fresh herbs and pantry staples, resonates with an audience seeking nourishing, homey meals without fuss.
Her debut cookbook, "Justine Cooks: Recipes (Mostly Plants) For Finding Your Way In The Kitchen," hit shelves in October 2024 and quickly became a New York Times bestseller. Critics and fans alike praise it for its inventive, plant-forward dishes and clever flavor combos. It earned recognition on "best of" lists from NPR, Food & Wine, and Epicurious, who appreciated its balance of approachability and culinary creativity. Reviewers highlighted that it works brilliantly for both beginner cooks and seasoned foodies, offering streamlined recipes that still delight with bold, unexpected pairings. Many users share add-to-library enthusiasm and praise for dishes like sweet potato focaccia, miso pancakes, and yogurt flatbreads.
If you're aiming to eat more plants or just add a fresh spark to your weekly menus, "Justine Cooks" delivers big without the overwhelm. The mix of everyday nourishment and subtle culinary innovation, paired with clear guidance and beautiful styling, makes this cookbook a versatile kitchen companion.
4. Jake Cohen (@jakecohen)
Quirky kitchen personality and cookbook author Jake Cohen is the New York-born, classically trained cook whose warm, witty TikTok and Instagram demos have turned traditional Jewish cooking into a playful, everyday celebration. With a spirit that's both educator and entertainer, he brings traditions back to life with modern twists — no pretension, just passion and flavor.
His second cookbook, "I Could Nosh: Classic Jew-ish Recipes Revamped for Every Day," emphasizes what Cohen calls "grandma hospitality," or being ready to feed someone at the drop of a hat. This casual approach landed his sophomore cookbook on the coveted New York Times bestseller list with both critics and fans praising its approachable yet inventive takes on Jewish staples. Home cooks love how it balances quick snacks and hearty meals, charm and clarity, and recipes that feel both familiar and fresh. Highlights include Cohen's legendary challah variations (from monkey bread to stuffed "chall-zones"), a shmear-filled bagel chapter (think hot-honey and za'atar-tahini), plus latke tartines, everything bagel panzanella, kugel fries, and a show-stopping tzimmes cake.
So, what makes "I Could Nosh" worth buying? It's a cookbook with dual appeal: It's practical for home cooks and inspiring for food lovers. With clever storytelling and expert instruction, it guides you through delicious, achievable recipes that you'll actually cook and be eager to share. If you're hungry for seconds, Cohen's next book, "Dinner Party Animal," is set for release on September 30, promising creative menus and entertaining flair that extend his signature casual-luxury vibe.
5. Tiffany Chen (@tiffy.cooks)
Tiffany Chen (fondly known as Tiffy Cooks) brings a refreshing blend of authenticity, warmth, and nostalgia to the internet food scene. Born and raised in Taiwan and now based in Vancouver, she has no formal culinary training and instead learned to cook by watching her mother and grandmother. Her TikTok and Instagram channels showcase approachable, family-rooted Asian recipes with clear, step-by-step demos and heartfelt storytelling that feels less like a tutorial and more like a friendly kitchen hang.
Chen's debut cookbook, "Tiffy Cooks: 88 Easy Asian Recipes From My Family To Yours," capitalizes on her warm signature style, offering an auspicious 88 recipes inspired by her upbringing and travels across Southeast Asia. The book is packed with vivid photography and accessible techniques that showcase the richness of traditional Taiwanese dishes and pan-Asian home cooking. Reviewers highlight how reader-friendly the instructions are (often illustrated and easy to replicate at home), even for complex dishes like bao and dumplings.
People love the blend of nostalgic yet innovative recipes: think Taiwanese breakfast sandwiches, sesame chicken rice, drunken chicken, braised sticky pork belly, garlic-scallion lobster, and freezer-friendly dumplings. The overall sentiment is that the Instagram-famous cookbook is joyful, beautifully produced, and a reliable kitchen companion that bridges tradition and practical everyday cooking. Many readers appreciate the emotional connection, with stories tied to family memories that elevate the recipes from mere steps to shared legacy.
6. Alfredo Garcia (@freddsters)
Known to his fans as "Freddsters," Alfredo Garcia has carved out a beloved corner of the internet with his vibrant, high-energy approach to Mexican-American cooking. A first-generation Mexican American raised in Chicago, Garcia brings warmth, humor, and heart to everything he shares, whether it's squeezing limes with flair or breaking down family recipes with step-by-step ease. His social media presence is like a virtual dinner party: fun, welcoming, and full of flavor.
That same spirit shines in his debut cookbook, "Let's Make It: A Mexican-American Culinary Adventure," which feels like the best kind of invitation into his kitchen. The book is divided between traditional dishes — think homemade tortillas, chilaquiles, frijoles, carnitas — and inventive fusion recipes that reflect Garcia's bicultural experience. Standouts include chori-queso baked spaghetti, jalapeño popper tacos, poblano Caesar salad, and a matcha tres leches cake that's as creative as it is crave-worthy.
What sets "Let's Make It" apart is how clearly it's made with love — for the food, for his culture, and for the people he's feeding. The recipes are approachable without being boring, and the instructions are easy to follow even for new cooks. The photography pops, and Garcia's friendly, funny, and encouraging voice guides you through every step. Reviewers and fans alike have embraced the book for its bold flavors, cultural storytelling, and sheer joy. If you're looking for a cookbook that delivers comforting classics, playful mashups, and a whole lot of personality, "Let's Make It" absolutely lives up to its name.
7. Hawa Hassan (@hawahassan)
Hawa Hassan's "Setting A Place for Us" isn't just a cookbook — it's a powerful, soul-stirring celebration of food, culture, and resilience. A Somali-born chef and entrepreneur, Hassan has built a devoted following through her thoughtful storytelling, heartfelt recipes, and vibrant presence on Instagram and beyond. With a James Beard Award already under her belt for "In Bibi's Kitchen," she has become a trusted voice in the food world, known for centering marginalized voices and honoring global culinary traditions with care and clarity.
Her latest cookbook explores the cuisines of eight countries affected by war, colonization, and displacement — Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, El Salvador, and Lebanon — through personal stories and more than 75 recipes passed down by home cooks who've carried their traditions through upheaval. What sets this book apart is its balance of emotional depth and real-world usability. The recipes, like Afghan bolani, Yemeni shakshuka, Iraqi lamb and okra stew, and Salvadoran pupusas with curtido, are straightforward and deeply flavorful, accompanied by cultural context, pronunciation guides, and stunning photography.
Critics and readers praise "Setting A Place for Us" for its beauty, purpose, and sincerity. It's not just about cooking, it's about honoring heritage and finding connection across borders and generations. With her strong online presence and reputation for authenticity, Hawa Hassan has delivered a cookbook that feeds more than your appetite — it nourishes your understanding of the world. This one deserves a permanent spot in your kitchen and your heart.
8. Calum Harris (@calumharris)
Calum Harris brings big flavor and even bigger personality to the plant-based food world. Known for his cheeky, no-fuss approach to vegan cooking, Harris has built a loyal following by making healthy eating feel less like a chore and more like a party in your kitchen. He's the kind of cook who'd crack a joke while teaching you to make gnocchi shepherd's pie, and then ask if you'll tag him when you post it. His debut cookbook, "Proper Healthy: 80 Plant-Based Recipes With a Boost," is a tangible reflection of his beloved Instagram persona.
In "Proper Healthy," Harris offers 80 recipes that are as bold and satisfying as they are good for you, with each dish tagged by its nutritional "boost" — think energy, gut health, protein-packed, or shape-up — all courtesy of a partnership with a registered dietitian. But don't expect bland salads or joyless smoothies. This book is bursting with flavorful recipes, like tempeh taco bowls with chipotle crema and raspberry miso blondies.
What makes this cookbook special is its tone: welcoming, playful, and genuinely encouraging. Whether you're a seasoned vegan or just trying to eat more plants, Harris makes the process feel accessible and even fun. The photography is eye-catching, the instructions are clear, and the results are consistently delicious. Reviewers and home cooks love "Proper Healthy" for its balance of practicality, creativity, and personality. It's a plant-based cookbook that doesn't preach; it just serves up really great food that happens to be good for you.
9. Emily English (@emthenutritionist)
Emily English (better known as Em The Nutritionist) has quickly become a leading voice in the world of practical, feel-good food. A registered nutritionist with a degree from King's College London, she built her massive Instagram following by proving that healthy eating doesn't have to mean bland salads or diet culture tropes. Her debut cookbook, "So Good: Food You Want to Eat, Designed by a Nutritionist," became a #1 bestseller for good reason. It's packed with more than 80 creative, fuss-free recipes that are as nourishing as they are craveable.
From creamy oven-baked feta and pepper pasta to fluffy ricotta lemon pancakes and cozy broth bowls, "So Good" delivers on its promise of food that fits real life. The recipes are grounded in nutritional insight and presented with warmth and simplicity, making it an approachable guide for anyone looking to cook smarter, not harder. Reviewers praise its balance of functionality, flavor, and joy, noting that it's the kind of book you'll reach for week after week.
And the momentum hasn't stopped. In July, English released her follow-up, "Live to Eat," which dives deeper into the connection between food, energy, and happiness, with a fresh batch of recipes designed to fuel both body and mind. Whether you're new to cooking or want to feel better about what's on your plate, Emily English's cookbooks are a smart (and delicious) investment. With her blend of evidence-based nutrition and flavor-first cooking, she makes healthy eating something to genuinely look forward to.
Methodology
With thousands of Instagram chefs vying for your attention (and your bookshelf), we set out to highlight the ones who truly deliver, both online and off. This list isn't just about follower counts (though many of these creators have massive fan bases). It's about substance, style, and staying power.
First, we looked at popularity and niche. These are chefs who've cultivated loyal followings by carving out a clear culinary identity. Whether it's plant-based cooking, nostalgic comfort food, or bold fusion flavors, each chef brings something distinct to the table. We also weighed personality — the warmth, authenticity, and clarity that make these creators not just fun to watch, but genuinely helpful in the kitchen.
Then, we focused on the cookbooks themselves. Every title featured here has received consistently positive reviews from fans and food critics alike. These books are celebrated for their ease of use (no endless ingredient lists or overly complicated steps), originality (think fresh takes on tradition or clever new classics), and, most importantly, flavor. Because what's the point of a beautiful cookbook if the food doesn't taste good?
Finally, we only included authors whose recipes are being cooked, not just admired. These are the books that are dog-eared, sauce-stained, and actually used both on busy weeknights and festive weekends. In short, these Instagram chefs have proven they can do more than go viral — they can feed you well.