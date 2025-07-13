The Hosting Shortcut Joanna Gaines Uses That Saves So Much Time

Considering entertaining? Well, lifestyle pro Joanna Gaines has some hosting advice you may want to take note of. The television personality and cookbook author told The Kitchn that she often picks up pre-made bread from the store instead of making it herself. While Gaines does make her own sourdough, she doesn't always have the time and has no problem buying some fresh-baked loaves from the grocery. She explained, "I'll get a loaf of bread, cut it up, and put garlic butter on it if I'm doing a pasta dish." Sounds delicious.

There are various grocery stores that always offer fresh baked goods, including Costco, Publix, and Whole Foods. You can also find artisan bread, which is just homemade bread, at your local bakery. Like Gaines, you might make your own garlic spread, which goes great with Italian loaves and French baguettes. Or, if you want to do something fun and unique, consider creating a bread and butter flight for your guests to sample different butters paired with a different types of bread. Honestly, as long as it's fresh, it's pretty hard to go wrong with bread.