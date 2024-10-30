A Butter Flight Is The Unique Way To Experiment With Your Bread Course

Bread and butter have graced dinner tables together for hundreds of years as a simple, inexpensive way to round out meals and keep bellies full. Even after bread and butter were no longer a universal staple of the human diet, this popular pairing endured. In fact, we love bread and butter together so much that they've become part of several food trends — the latest being butter flights.

As the name suggests, butter flights include several different varieties of butter paired with a few different kinds of bread. This allows you to explore a wide variety of different flavor and texture combinations. For instance, you might use allium flowers to make a garlicky compound butter to serve with herbed focaccia, or create chocolate and fruit-forward butters to go with homemade cinnamon raisin bread. Whether you go sweet or savory, be sure to choose flavors that complement each other so your butter flight feels cohesive.

Butter flights are a creative and thoughtful way to approach appetizers for brunch or a dinner party. They might also be the perfect accompaniment to a home-based wine tasting, or a sophisticated-yet-casual addition to a charcuterie spread. Many grocery stores now sell flavored butters, but it's also fairly easy to make your own compound butter at home for custom flavors. You'll also want to make sure you have enough small containers to hold all the flavors you plan to serve, along with a big cutting board to hold various breads.