The Controversial Ingredient That Will Completely Transform Your Next Margarita
The margarita is considerably more versatile than the typically three-ingredient classic cocktail might at first appear. Not only can you dress up a standard margarita with all manner of creative flavors, you can also experiment with tequila varieties, even swap in spirits like mezcal for some dynamic smokiness, and really go to town with garnishes. And cilantro is just the adaptation to get your guests gabbing.
Not to be confused with coriander, cilantro is, of course, the leafy, green herb that tastes like a burst of verdant freshness to some, and like a punishing mouth full of soap to others. Its divisiveness is enough to keep it out of your batched margaritas, but it does bring a wonderful burst of vibrant flavor to those who can actually taste the stuff in its ideal form. There are also a few different ways you can incorporate cilantro into your margaritas, depending on how much you can commit to the bit.
Cilantro margaritas 3 ways
If you are making margaritas for a group, a few sprigs in a glass upon request will add a nice cilantro nose to sippers who seek that sort of thing. Soap detectors can obviously pass on the botanical. If you're shaking up drinks exclusively for stated cilantro lovers instead, you can muddle it right in your cocktail shaker to break down before you add your other ingredients. A standard sized shaker will be able to produce about three drinks at a time. You can even still keep the lower lift garnish for aesthetic appeal and its added perfume.
For a cilantro margarita hat trick (or just to flavor the spirit itself), you can also infuse your favorite tequila with cilantro. You'll simply pack a bunch of washed and dried cilantro (about a cup) into a large glass jar, fill it with a cup or two of the tequila, and let it rest. The booze should begin soaking up some of the herbaceous flavor after about an hour, and you'll want to strain it before too much longer before the cilantro begins to discolor.