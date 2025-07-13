The Controversial Ingredient That Will Completely Transform Your Next Margarita

The margarita is considerably more versatile than the typically three-ingredient classic cocktail might at first appear. Not only can you dress up a standard margarita with all manner of creative flavors, you can also experiment with tequila varieties, even swap in spirits like mezcal for some dynamic smokiness, and really go to town with garnishes. And cilantro is just the adaptation to get your guests gabbing.

Not to be confused with coriander, cilantro is, of course, the leafy, green herb that tastes like a burst of verdant freshness to some, and like a punishing mouth full of soap to others. Its divisiveness is enough to keep it out of your batched margaritas, but it does bring a wonderful burst of vibrant flavor to those who can actually taste the stuff in its ideal form. There are also a few different ways you can incorporate cilantro into your margaritas, depending on how much you can commit to the bit.