How Many Cocktails Can You Make In A Shaker At Once?

Make a batch of cocktails in advance for your next party, they said; it's easy, efficient, and you'll get to spend more time with your guests instead of bartending, they said. But they didn't say anything about all the mathematical adaptations (multiplying liquors down to the half ounce), equipment (glass bottles, funnels), and extra freezer space you'd need to account for. And, if your preferred libation is better shaken than stirred, you want to make as much at once as possible, which raises a question: How many cocktails can you shake together at once?

Although their capacity can vary, the typical shaker on most bars can only produce two or three cocktails at a time, depending on how conservative you're willing to be with the ice. Good news for glass half-full thinkers: That more than doubles a single drink! Not so good for half-empty personalities: That's barely a "batch" at all. To be fair, you can make a large quantity of something like freezer martinis without — gasp! — having to shake at all. The gin (or, fine, vodka), vermouth, and bit of water some people like to include (to approximate the dilution ice brings to fresh-made martinis), all mingles fine without too much agitation. But margaritas, for example, must be shaken to fully incorporate. And you might want the wide mouth a shaker provides to give your Negronis or Manhattans a good stir before bottling your batch cocktails, too.