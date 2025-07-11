The One Element Of A Burger You Should Never Overlook, According To Guy Fieri

As the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" on Food Network, Guy Fieri has traveled across the country sampling foods and diving into the heart of America's restaurant scene. Thanks to these adventures, he's tried a lot of burgers and has some opinions about what a good burger entails. Apparently, some of us have been neglecting what he considers a crucial part of the dish.

On a 2018 episode of "The Moment" with Brian Koppelman podcast, Fieri expressed his grievances over cooks forgetting to consider the bun when making a burger. He described the effort put into all the other ingredients, such as the aioli and toppings, despite neglecting the very thing holding the burger together. "You slap it on a bun out of a plastic bag, and you didn't toast it? You didn't butter it? You've got to give it treatment," he said.

It would seem that you can't take your burger to Flavortown without a little bit of warm-baked flair — and rightly so. The heat of toasting melts the butter, allowing the bread to absorb it, keeping the interior soft and supple. Toasting the burger buns also gives them a satisfying bite that complements the tender, juicy burger patty within. The scientific term for this process is the Maillard reaction: a process during which sugars and proteins produce flavor chemicals when exposed to heat.