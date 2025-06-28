The Burger Bun Anthony Bourdain Always Preferred

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As simple as it may be, the humble burger always seems to find ways to surprise us. Even once you've identified the best type of beef for the juiciest burgers and perfected your patty packing technique for maximum tenderness, there is still the little matter of choosing the ideal vehicle. With all the brioche, sesame seed, and even English muffin applications in circulation, choosing can seem less like a labor of love and more like a plain old chore. So, when selecting a bun is something you'd rather leave off the menu, the work of legends like the late celebrity chef, author, and television personality Anthony Bourdain can point to a path. And Bourdain powerfully favored the potato bun.

Not only did Bourdain spotlight the tuber carb in his tome "Appetites: A Cookbook" (written with Laurie Woolever), he also extolled the potato bun's virtues in interviews over the years. "The perfect burger is the classic, soft, squishy potato bun," Bourdain asserted in a video interview with Insider Tech before detailing his additional ideals. Those would include good quality beef and the sometimes divisive processed cheese due to its superior meltability, if you're taking notes.