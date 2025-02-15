When To Toast Burger Buns Or Leave Them Soft, According To Shake Shack

There are days you just want to get a burger on the table with minimal effort. Throw the meat in a pan, slap some ketchup on a bun, and scarf it down. But when you're taking the time to grill the perfect burger at the best temperature, and getting just the right number of toppings, how you treat the bun becomes significantly more important. Clearly the bun should be as fresh as possible, and, if it's a store-bought hamburger bun, the best one you can get. But what about toasting them? Does it enhance the bun or dry it out, add flavor or detract? It can't really be necessary to toast it every time. Chowhound turned to John Karangis, Shake Shack's executive chef and VP of culinary innovation, for exclusive advice on this conundrum.

Karangis has been with the NYC-based burger chain Shake Shack since 2018, and spends a lot of time with the brand's iconic potato buns, provided by Martin's Famous Potato Rolls. Buns are pressed against a rotating drum coated with melted butter, then laid into a sort of toaster oven. Only the bun's interiors are toasted golden brown. "We toast our potato buns at Shake Shack with butter to enhance texture and flavor," he notes. This should create a slight variation in texture between the toasty interior of the bun to its softer exterior.