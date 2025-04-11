What Goes Into Guy Fieri's Perfect Burger

Start with the basics — you need a hot skillet that has been preheated or a griddle to make sure you'll get some nice caramelization on the beef. A little salt and pepper will do for the seasoning. Once your pan or griddle is sufficiently hot, toss on the seasoned meat in a ball, then flatten it down will a decent amount of force with a spatula as it cooks. Try to get the patty as thin as possible, as this will help achieve the crunchy, crispy edges.

American cheese is great for a stovetop sear because it melts easily and will add the classic diner flavor. The most important Fieri-ism is the finish; you'll need to cover the cheeseburger patty with a dome, like a pie pan or a small skillet. Splash some water on the skillet or griddle, then add the cover — it will help melt the cheese without overcooking the burger. Finally, time for the bun: Guy Fieri likes a brioche bun, but that's not necessarily a make-it-or-break-it part of this equation.

From here, you simply stack the flavors. Fieri likes shredded lettuce and onion so thin you can see through it, but you can use your own judgment. Remember, the most important part of this process is achieving a nice, caramelized crust over a patty that still retains moisture, and perfectly melted cheese to tie it all together. After covering the basics, you can add on from there. Ketchup, mustard, and bacon? An unexpected burger topping, like grilled pineapple? Sure, why not? The train to Flavortown is departing, and you should hop on.