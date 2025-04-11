What Goes Into Guy Fieri's Perfect Burger
No matter your opinion, Guy Fieri is influential on the food scene because he knows a thing or two about great flavor. You don't become the Mayor of Flavortown without having some wind behind you. He's traveled thousands of miles giving us the best diner and drive-in spots for almost two decades. So we can trust Guy with a burger, right? Yes — and here is his secret to making a perfect burger every time.
In an interview with Business Insider, Fieri says the key to a perfect burger is about the preparation and accouterments. Slice the onions super thin, and you'll want to add American cheese, tomato, lettuce, and some good pickles — pretty simple stuff. It's the finishing touch, the diner-style sear on a super hot griddle that gets the burger perfectly done. But, ultimately, as Fieri tells Business Insider, "It's about the execution of the whole deal. You can get down with whatever toppings you want, but the basics have to be covered."
How to cook your burger like Guy Fieri
Start with the basics — you need a hot skillet that has been preheated or a griddle to make sure you'll get some nice caramelization on the beef. A little salt and pepper will do for the seasoning. Once your pan or griddle is sufficiently hot, toss on the seasoned meat in a ball, then flatten it down will a decent amount of force with a spatula as it cooks. Try to get the patty as thin as possible, as this will help achieve the crunchy, crispy edges.
American cheese is great for a stovetop sear because it melts easily and will add the classic diner flavor. The most important Fieri-ism is the finish; you'll need to cover the cheeseburger patty with a dome, like a pie pan or a small skillet. Splash some water on the skillet or griddle, then add the cover — it will help melt the cheese without overcooking the burger. Finally, time for the bun: Guy Fieri likes a brioche bun, but that's not necessarily a make-it-or-break-it part of this equation.
From here, you simply stack the flavors. Fieri likes shredded lettuce and onion so thin you can see through it, but you can use your own judgment. Remember, the most important part of this process is achieving a nice, caramelized crust over a patty that still retains moisture, and perfectly melted cheese to tie it all together. After covering the basics, you can add on from there. Ketchup, mustard, and bacon? An unexpected burger topping, like grilled pineapple? Sure, why not? The train to Flavortown is departing, and you should hop on.