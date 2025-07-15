9 Menu Items To Avoid Ordering At Panda Express, According To Reviews

Panda Express is a go-to choice for customers who want something fast but who don't want the typical fast-food burgers or pizza. The chain is also responsible for introducing a dish that's become an American-Chinese food staple — hello, orange chicken and all its copycats — and it serves everything from small bowls to family-sized combos that are so large, you can use them to prep meals for days.

Panda Express has received a lot of criticism for not being "authentic Chinese," but that isn't why people buy its food. It's fast, consistent, and tasty, and someone who just wants something familiar to eat can find that at each location. As with any restaurant chain, fast-food or otherwise, the quality of the food can be location-dependent, and customers will, of course, find some dishes more to their liking than others. But some of those dishes receive more complaints than others, and if you aren't keen on spending money on something you might not like, then pay attention to this list of some menu items you might want to avoid ordering at Panda Express, according to reviews.