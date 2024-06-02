5 'International' Foods That Were Invented In The US

The American culinary landscape is eclectic to say the least. From the Greek inspired Skyline Chili of Cincinnati, Ohio to the Jewish roots of Texas brisket barbecue, it seems that almost every American classic has cultural roots that go beyond the red, white, and blue. Of course, the influence of international cuisine on American food is well known, and one of the more celebrated aspects of American culture. But what about the twist that America puts on international cuisine?

What you may not know is that many of your favorite international dishes are actually uniquely American inventions. We're not just talking about the American hot dog, either, which has strayed far away from its German roots, but rather seemingly international foods that are entirely, and uniquely, American in origin. These are foods that are a testament to cultural fusion, or in the case of number three on this list, cultural confusion, that could only be produced in the United States. So let's dive in and see just how patriotic your tastes really are. You might just be surprised at how many of your worldly favorites make the list.