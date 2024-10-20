13 Iconic Dishes That Were Actually Invented In America

When many people think of classic American foods, they probably think of dishes like hamburgers, hot dogs, and apple pie. Some might go one step further and delve into regional foods across the U.S. like deep-dish pizza, lobster rolls, and gumbo. However, you might be surprised by how many iconic dishes were actually invented in America. There are even some "international" foods that are homegrown creations.

America has long been a melting pot of cultures, and that has had a huge impact on the culinary landscape. Over the years, countless immigrants from around the world brought their culinary traditions with them to America. In some cases, they had to adapt the recipes to the ingredients available and that resulted in a new dish. Then there are the happy accidents where a cooking mishap resulted in something delicious. And, of course, some dishes were created purely out of a spark of inspiration and perhaps a few foreign influences. These are just a few foods that many people assume came from abroad but were actually created in America.