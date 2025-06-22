The Chinese Staple Panda Express Struggles To Make Even Remotely Edible

While fast food restaurants are often known by their style of food or the most popular items on the menu, it's the sides that often take them to the next level of praise. If you're a hamburger joint, you've got to have good fries. If you're a fried chicken spot, your mashed potato game needs to be excellent. The same goes for classic Asian eateries — you can't be taken seriously if you don't have delicious fried rice.

That's what is so mind-boggling about Panda Express. As America's largest family-run Chinese restaurant chain – with over 2,300 locations across the country – you'd think its fried rice would be the best of the best. But we unfortunately discovered that this was far from the truth when we reviewed 12 Panda Express menu items. The fried rice, shockingly, came in at dead last.

It's truly hard to believe a chain this large — that offers only four sides in the first place — can fumble this Chinese staple so hard. But the fact is that you'll have a better meal making your own fried rice at home, or choosing from one of Panda Express' other three sides: steamed white rice, chow mein, or super greens.