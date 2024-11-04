The Fast Food Restaurant You Can Use As A Shortcut To Easy Meal Prep

Meal prepping can be a chore, but it tends to be beneficial. By the time Wednesday rolls around, who wants to make a nice meal from scratch? Thankfully, there are tons of tips on efficiently meal prepping at home, including restaurant-style meal prep hacks you can use at home. However, one restaurant does all the work for you. Panda Express is the perfect choice for precooked foods you can order in bulk and separate into meals that will last the entire week.

You can get family-size or catering meals at plenty of restaurants, including Kentucky Fried Chicken and Chipotle, but Panda Express's options ensure you can get a hearty grain, a vegetable, and a protein with each serving, thus helping people meet their nutrient goals. And if you learn how to reheat Chinese food properly, every bite will be as first-day perfect as the last.

To do it, order the family box at Panda Express, which start at between $35 and $40, depending on your location. The meal comes with two large sides and three large entrées packaged in five containers. Then, divide the meal into your own containers to last throughout the week. Leftover food has a shelf life of three to four days, and you can freeze whatever you can't eat before then to reheat later.