The Best Way To Cut Vegetables For Perfect Kebabs

A perfect kebab starts before the veggies even hit the grill. A key is knowing how to cut your vegetables for the best possible cooking and charring. Wissam Baki, Executive Chef at Lebanese restaurant AMAL, told Chowhound that the dicing matters — both for flavor and for practicality. "The best way to cut vegetables for kebabs is in round slices (also called cylinders) or large cubes," he said. "Bigger pieces are preferred because they hold better on the skewer and are less likely to break apart while cooking." Uniform chunks — up to two inches in diameter — help prevent splitting and ensure even cooking on the grill.

Delicate items like cherry tomatoes and mushrooms can of course be skewered whole; but onions, peppers, carrots, leeks, or whatever else you skewer, will benefit from being chopped into cylinders or cubes.

And if you want to add some flavor pre-grill, knowing how long to marinate your vegetables is partially informed by how you cut your veggies. Thin slices absorb flavors quickly, but chunkier pieces hold texture better — especially when using denser vegetables like potatoes or carrots. So just make sure you think how and what you will marinate before you start chopping!