The Best Way To Cut Vegetables For Perfect Kebabs
A perfect kebab starts before the veggies even hit the grill. A key is knowing how to cut your vegetables for the best possible cooking and charring. Wissam Baki, Executive Chef at Lebanese restaurant AMAL, told Chowhound that the dicing matters — both for flavor and for practicality. "The best way to cut vegetables for kebabs is in round slices (also called cylinders) or large cubes," he said. "Bigger pieces are preferred because they hold better on the skewer and are less likely to break apart while cooking." Uniform chunks — up to two inches in diameter — help prevent splitting and ensure even cooking on the grill.
Delicate items like cherry tomatoes and mushrooms can of course be skewered whole; but onions, peppers, carrots, leeks, or whatever else you skewer, will benefit from being chopped into cylinders or cubes.
And if you want to add some flavor pre-grill, knowing how long to marinate your vegetables is partially informed by how you cut your veggies. Thin slices absorb flavors quickly, but chunkier pieces hold texture better — especially when using denser vegetables like potatoes or carrots. So just make sure you think how and what you will marinate before you start chopping!
Some other prep tips for unrivaled kebabs
There are also many other tips for grilling your vegetables to perfection. Wissam Baki is a big proponent of brushing your vegetable skewers with oil before grilling them. "This helps them cook evenly, prevents them from drying out, and keeps them from burning too quickly," he explained to Chowhound.
Another key is don't overcrowd your skewers or your grill. Leaving space around the ingredients allows for even cooking and easier turning. Packed skewers can lead to uneven heat distribution and almost steamed, rather than grilled, vegetables. Aim for snug but not tight spacing, and be sure to leave at least an inch of space at either end of the skewer for easy handling.
And choose your skewers wisely — metal ones conduct heat more efficiently, helping ingredients cook from the inside out, while wooden skewers are more affordable but require at least 30 minutes of soaking to prevent burning. Sharp, thin skewers make threading easier and reduce the risk of splitting vegetables.
Ideas to spice up those veggie skewers
Once you've mastered the essentials of cutting and prep, the fun begins. Veggie kebabs are a blank canvas for bold flavors, and there's no shortage of combinations to explore.
For a fresh Mediterranean spin, try drizzling tomato and zucchini skewers with a pesto-yogurt drizzle. Or go bold with pepper, mushroom, and Halloumi kebabs, sprinkled with oregano. The thick, salty Halloumi cheese balances perfectly with the fresh veggies. Or for some extra protein, try adding some chunks of tofu into your vegetable kebabs — this is a great time to try marinating either with soy sauce, miso, or a lemony garlic sauce that will seep into every bite of tofu, making your skewers tangy, tender, and unforgettable.
Even unexpected variations on a theme, like breakfast kebabs — stacked with fruit, sausage, and mini pancakes — offer a sweet and savory combo that is delicious and easy to assemble. Just remember: Uniform sizes and texture balance remain key to success no matter what you're skewering.