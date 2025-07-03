This Isn't McDonald's First Time Trying To Sell A Spicy Breakfast Sandwich

McDonald's is no stranger to trying new things. Do you remember the Arch Deluxe Burger? Probably not, since it was one of the chain's biggest flops. But this summer, the fast food brand is introducing new menu items that are expected to heat up customers' taste buds for a major morning pick-me-up. According to a press release shared with Chowhound, the chain is bringing the fire with a saucy, spicy upgrade to its signature breakfast sandwiches, the Egg McMuffin with Canadian bacon, the Sausage McMuffin, and the Sausage McMuffin with Egg. The new items officially hit the menu at participating locations on July 8 and will feature everything fans know and love about the originals, but with the addition of McDonald's Spicy Pepper Sauce (made with habanero peppers and Worcestershire sauce) to give the iconic fast food breakfasts a creamy, zesty kick.

Like McDonald's Spicy Buffalo Sauce, which you can request as a dipping sauce for your McNuggets, the Spicy Pepper Sauce helps to reinvent the classics. However, this isn't the brand's first rodeo with spicy breakfast sandwiches. In 2023, the chain launched a series of piquant breakfast options that featured pickled jalapeños, including a Cheesy Jalapeño Sausage Egg McMuffin and Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit, which appeared in select markets before eventually disappearing from the menu.