This Isn't McDonald's First Time Trying To Sell A Spicy Breakfast Sandwich
McDonald's is no stranger to trying new things. Do you remember the Arch Deluxe Burger? Probably not, since it was one of the chain's biggest flops. But this summer, the fast food brand is introducing new menu items that are expected to heat up customers' taste buds for a major morning pick-me-up. According to a press release shared with Chowhound, the chain is bringing the fire with a saucy, spicy upgrade to its signature breakfast sandwiches, the Egg McMuffin with Canadian bacon, the Sausage McMuffin, and the Sausage McMuffin with Egg. The new items officially hit the menu at participating locations on July 8 and will feature everything fans know and love about the originals, but with the addition of McDonald's Spicy Pepper Sauce (made with habanero peppers and Worcestershire sauce) to give the iconic fast food breakfasts a creamy, zesty kick.
Like McDonald's Spicy Buffalo Sauce, which you can request as a dipping sauce for your McNuggets, the Spicy Pepper Sauce helps to reinvent the classics. However, this isn't the brand's first rodeo with spicy breakfast sandwiches. In 2023, the chain launched a series of piquant breakfast options that featured pickled jalapeños, including a Cheesy Jalapeño Sausage Egg McMuffin and Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit, which appeared in select markets before eventually disappearing from the menu.
McDonald's Spicy McMuffin Breakfast Sandwiches are only available for a limited time
The new Spicy McMuffin Breakfast Sandwiches are meant to give your mornings a boost, but you may want to grab them while they're hot since they may not be around for long. There is no official word from McDonald's yet on just when these items are set to leave the menu, but limited-time offerings are a common thing in the fast food world. Culver's, a wildly popular chain with Midwestern roots, famously offered its elusive CurderBurger for one day, bringing it back occasionally for fans who otherwise have to hack the menu to recreate it whenever they want.
McDonald's clearly understands the marketing value of a limited-time offering, with items like the McRib making occasional, short-lived appearances on the menu, a technique which is believed to have given the sandwich a cult-like status among diehard McDonald's fans. Will the new Spicy McMuffin Breakfast Sandwiches achieve the legendary status of the McRib or the Shamrock Shake? Only time will tell, but until then, McDonald's fans will have to see for themselves how these pepper-packed morning meals stack up against the competition.