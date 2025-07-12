Can You Use Fast-Rising Yeast In Place Of Instant For Bagels?

Making bagels in your own kitchen is not quite the Herculean task it might at first seem when you're more accustomed to admiring the gleaming beauties abundant in wire baskets at the neighborhood shop. But there are also plenty of mistakes that everyone makes when baking bagels at home. Getting the American breakfast staple just right is a labor of love and a science, and, like all such studied undertakings, you'll need precise materials for success. So we asked Josh Small, CEO and managing director of DoughCo Bagels, about some potentially tempting ingredient swaps.

Bagels need yeast to rise and to take on their inimitable texture, and there are a couple of different kinds that you might be inclined to pick up. See the variety labeled "fast-rising," and that might even seem like the superior product. But it is not, in this case, Small says. "We strongly recommend against using fast-rising yeast because the best bagels take hours and even days to develop their flavors," he tells Chowhound exclusively. "Fast-rising yeast will cause the dough to ferment too quickly and reduce flavor development. In addition, fast-rising yeast is more difficult to control, leading to potentially over-proofed bagels." Put those perils together and you'll end up with flat, flavorless Frisbees, rather than the lovely wheels you expected.