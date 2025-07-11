Pickle Biscuits Take A Classic Crispy Chicken Breakfast Sandwich From Good To Great
What makes a good chicken breakfast sandwich? Is it making sure you cook your egg just right? Is it choosing between chicken breast and chicken thigh for your sandwich meat of choice? It's hard to nail down just one piece of the proverbial puzzle as the most important, but getting a moist yet crumbly biscuit is definitely high on the priority list. A buttery and dense biscuit can turn your sandwich up to 11 in the enjoyment factor, and making pickle biscuits instead of regular ones is exactly what your chicken breakfast sandwiches have been missing.
The best Nashville hot chicken sandwich you can make uses pickles to all of its complementary advantages, but you don't need to limit pickles to just a topping. Adding pickles to your biscuit recipe brings some tang and sharpness that cuts through every bite of your sandwich. If you're someone who really enjoys their pickles, getting a hit of pickle flavor every time you bite into your sandwich is a dream, and that dream can come true if you simply make pickle biscuits for your next round of crispy chicken sandwiches. With a slice of a Southern staple cheese, your breakfast can really reach the next level now.
How to give your biscuits the pickle treatment
Of course, things are never just as simple as grabbing some prime bread and butter pickles and chucking them into your regular biscuit batter. But the good news is that it doesn't get a heck of a lot more complicated than that either. There are a few other ingredients that you should consider adding to help integrate the flavor of your pickles into the biscuit mix. One option is garlic, which can also be used to upgrade store-bought pickles. Dill can also help bring this mixture toward a synthesis of sorts. Even a skosh of pickle brine, which works equally well when used in salads, can be used in this mixture to help mix the pickle-ness throughout your biscuits.
And of course, if you just can't get enough of those pickles, you might feel more inclined to make a heavy-handed measurement when cooking up these biscuits. But likewise, if you simply enjoy the flavor they bring to a crispy chicken breakfast sandwich and fear that pickle biscuits might overpower your recipe, then you can always cut back. If you fall into this camp, it never hurts to be cautious with how much pickle you add to your biscuits knowing full well you can always top your sandwich with more later if need be. As for us pickle fiends though, we'll be itching to pucker up to a pickle biscuit chicken sandwich very soon.