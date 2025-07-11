Pickle Biscuits Take A Classic Crispy Chicken Breakfast Sandwich From Good To Great

Of course, things are never just as simple as grabbing some prime bread and butter pickles and chucking them into your regular biscuit batter. But the good news is that it doesn't get a heck of a lot more complicated than that either. There are a few other ingredients that you should consider adding to help integrate the flavor of your pickles into the biscuit mix. One option is garlic, which can also be used to upgrade store-bought pickles. Dill can also help bring this mixture toward a synthesis of sorts. Even a skosh of pickle brine, which works equally well when used in salads, can be used in this mixture to help mix the pickle-ness throughout your biscuits.

And of course, if you just can't get enough of those pickles, you might feel more inclined to make a heavy-handed measurement when cooking up these biscuits. But likewise, if you simply enjoy the flavor they bring to a crispy chicken breakfast sandwich and fear that pickle biscuits might overpower your recipe, then you can always cut back. If you fall into this camp, it never hurts to be cautious with how much pickle you add to your biscuits knowing full well you can always top your sandwich with more later if need be. As for us pickle fiends though, we'll be itching to pucker up to a pickle biscuit chicken sandwich very soon.