The Southern Cheese That Belongs On Your Fried Chicken Sandwich

If you're a connoisseur of Southern cuisine, chances are you are probably familiar with a tangy and slightly spicy condiment sometimes called Carolina Caviar or Southern paté. Despite its many affectionate nicknames, it is more broadly known as pimento cheese. Even though it actually originated in New York, it has become a standard item at Southern soirées, picnics, and restaurants. Pimento cheese is made from shredded cheese (typically sharp cheddar), mayonnaise, pimento peppers, and various seasonings such as garlic powder and cayenne. Some recipes call for cream cheese for an added layer creaminess. The result is a cold, spreadable condiment that is the perfect balance between tangy, salty, spicy, and sweet ingredients.

While pimento cheese is often used as a spread or dip for crackers and veggies, it can be enjoyed as a creamy topping to your chili, mixed into your mac and cheese to give it a Southern flair, or just eaten on its own in between two slices of white bread. However, pimento cheese also makes an amazing addition to another Southern staple: the fried chicken sandwich. If spreading a generous dollop of pimento cheese on top of a fried chicken sandwich sounds like a heavy indulgence, you would absolutely be correct. But trust us, it is definitely worth it.