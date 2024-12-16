The Southern Cheese That Belongs On Your Fried Chicken Sandwich
If you're a connoisseur of Southern cuisine, chances are you are probably familiar with a tangy and slightly spicy condiment sometimes called Carolina Caviar or Southern paté. Despite its many affectionate nicknames, it is more broadly known as pimento cheese. Even though it actually originated in New York, it has become a standard item at Southern soirées, picnics, and restaurants. Pimento cheese is made from shredded cheese (typically sharp cheddar), mayonnaise, pimento peppers, and various seasonings such as garlic powder and cayenne. Some recipes call for cream cheese for an added layer creaminess. The result is a cold, spreadable condiment that is the perfect balance between tangy, salty, spicy, and sweet ingredients.
While pimento cheese is often used as a spread or dip for crackers and veggies, it can be enjoyed as a creamy topping to your chili, mixed into your mac and cheese to give it a Southern flair, or just eaten on its own in between two slices of white bread. However, pimento cheese also makes an amazing addition to another Southern staple: the fried chicken sandwich. If spreading a generous dollop of pimento cheese on top of a fried chicken sandwich sounds like a heavy indulgence, you would absolutely be correct. But trust us, it is definitely worth it.
Why pimento cheese and fried chicken are a beautiful pairing
These two ingredients complement each other's flavors and textures perfectly. Fried chicken is a hot and savory dish that's crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Pimento cheese is meant to be served cold, and will slightly melt when spread over piping hot chicken. This means the cheesy goodness will find its way into all the nooks and crannies of your sandwich, and yes, it will probably end up on your face and fingers too. The tanginess from the mayonnaise and subtle sweetness from the pimento peppers complement the salty richness of the chicken. Add a little kick of heat in there with extra seasonings, such as cayenne or even smoked paprika, and you have a balanced, irresistible bite every time.
While fried chicken joints throughout the South have had this luxurious combination on their menus for a while, other restaurants are starting to catch on as well. For example, Chick-Fil-A has a spicy honey pepper pimento cheese sandwich, and even offers a standalone portion of pimento cheese to order as a side so you can test it with various other items. (Pro tip: Dip the waffle fries in it.) Pimento cheese is truly at home on top of a fried chicken sandwich, though. And if you need a nap after indulging in this genius culinary combination, no one will blame you.