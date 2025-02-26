Customize Your Store-Bought Pickles For A New Flavor Profile
Humans have been obsessed with pickles and pickling for more than 4,000 years, a fact that makes perfect sense to pickle lovers everywhere. Though cucumbers are truly the OG when it comes to these tangy little delights, there are several different traditional pickled foods from around the world. That means when you get the urge to jazz up your store bought dill spears, you're not only doing what humans have done for millennia, you also have a wealth of inspiration at your fingertips.
The most obvious way to give your pickles a flavor makeover is to nestle some other veggies into the jar once you've snuck some of the enhanced cucumbers into indulgent Philly cheesesteak sliders. Not only will the veggies pickle, they'll impart an extra layer of flavor throughout the jar, giving the pickles and brine alike a flavor boost. This also offers a quick, easy way to pickle red onions, preserve those last few baby carrots, or rescue a handful of broccoli and cauliflower from going to the compost. All of these veggies will become tangy and delicious while they infuse your pickles with lightly earthy, sweet, or peppery flavor.
You can also draw on any number of flavor combinations to take your pickles from average to artisanal by tucking whole spices between pickle chips, including whole cloves, peppercorns, star anise, coriander, or even cinnamon sticks. They'll make your pickles aromatic and soften the sharp, dilly tang into something complex and just a touch sweet.
Fantastic pickle flavors combinations
Once you take your pickles to the next level, it's impossible not to experiment with fun seasonings and bold flavor combinations. For instance, if you love sweet and sour together, pickles offer the perfect playground to please your palate. Just add a drizzle of honey, agave, or even maple syrup to the jar and give it a good shake. If you overcorrect and make things too sweet, a splash of rice vinegar should help. Garlic is also great at balancing out sweet and takes on a craveable pungency when pickled.
If you can't get enough of the current hot pickle trend, you can easily replicate these flavors at home. Simply chop your favorite spicy peppers — i.e., floral jalapeños or fruity habaneros — into small pieces and gently stir them into the brine, sprinkle in some red pepper flakes, or add a few dashes of Tabasco sauce. Hot honey may also be a fun choice, as you'll get that delicious trifecta of sour, sweet, and spicy all in one bite.
Finally, if you've ever wished you could buy pickles in as many flavorings as potato chips, you can easily live that dream in the comfort of your own home. Packets of dried seasoning such as zesty ranch dip and onion soup mix blend easily with the tangy, herby flavors in pickle brine to create an insanely simple and delicious snack. Other savory blends, like taco seasoning or barbecue dry rubs, may also deliver tasty results.