Customize Your Store-Bought Pickles For A New Flavor Profile

Humans have been obsessed with pickles and pickling for more than 4,000 years, a fact that makes perfect sense to pickle lovers everywhere. Though cucumbers are truly the OG when it comes to these tangy little delights, there are several different traditional pickled foods from around the world. That means when you get the urge to jazz up your store bought dill spears, you're not only doing what humans have done for millennia, you also have a wealth of inspiration at your fingertips.

The most obvious way to give your pickles a flavor makeover is to nestle some other veggies into the jar once you've snuck some of the enhanced cucumbers into indulgent Philly cheesesteak sliders. Not only will the veggies pickle, they'll impart an extra layer of flavor throughout the jar, giving the pickles and brine alike a flavor boost. This also offers a quick, easy way to pickle red onions, preserve those last few baby carrots, or rescue a handful of broccoli and cauliflower from going to the compost. All of these veggies will become tangy and delicious while they infuse your pickles with lightly earthy, sweet, or peppery flavor.

You can also draw on any number of flavor combinations to take your pickles from average to artisanal by tucking whole spices between pickle chips, including whole cloves, peppercorns, star anise, coriander, or even cinnamon sticks. They'll make your pickles aromatic and soften the sharp, dilly tang into something complex and just a touch sweet.