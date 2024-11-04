Are Breast Or Thighs Better When Making Fried Chicken Sandwiches?

Breast or thigh? That is the question. Okay, maybe it isn't the question, but it certainly is one question when contemplating how to prepare a fried chicken sandwich. The perfect sandwich relies on a juicy cutlet with a crispy, crunchy exterior. And when it comes to making an ideal fried sandwich, there is no one correct answer. It depends on what you're looking for in a sandwich.

In terms of flavor and texture, the chicken thigh is practically perfect. The high fat content helps chicken thighs maintain a moist, rich texture. They're less likely than lower-fat chicken breasts to overcook or become stringy. This high fat content also gives thighs more flavor, which can make for one heck of a tasty sandwich.

That doesn't mean that you should leave fried chicken breasts in the dust. After all, chicken breasts are the primary choice for most commercial chicken sandwiches. Though chicken breasts are incredibly lean and prone to drying out, frying chicken breasts can help prevent overcooking and you can always add flavor in other ways. Additionally, their lower fat content is useful for anyone hoping to limit fat intake. So when it comes to making this crispy, crunchy sandwich, there really is no going wrong.