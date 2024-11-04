Are Breast Or Thighs Better When Making Fried Chicken Sandwiches?
Breast or thigh? That is the question. Okay, maybe it isn't the question, but it certainly is one question when contemplating how to prepare a fried chicken sandwich. The perfect sandwich relies on a juicy cutlet with a crispy, crunchy exterior. And when it comes to making an ideal fried sandwich, there is no one correct answer. It depends on what you're looking for in a sandwich.
In terms of flavor and texture, the chicken thigh is practically perfect. The high fat content helps chicken thighs maintain a moist, rich texture. They're less likely than lower-fat chicken breasts to overcook or become stringy. This high fat content also gives thighs more flavor, which can make for one heck of a tasty sandwich.
That doesn't mean that you should leave fried chicken breasts in the dust. After all, chicken breasts are the primary choice for most commercial chicken sandwiches. Though chicken breasts are incredibly lean and prone to drying out, frying chicken breasts can help prevent overcooking and you can always add flavor in other ways. Additionally, their lower fat content is useful for anyone hoping to limit fat intake. So when it comes to making this crispy, crunchy sandwich, there really is no going wrong.
A good sandwich, a great breast
Despite the fact that chicken breasts are more prone to texture issues, they seem to have taken over the realm of fried chicken sandwiches. The quintessential restaurant fried chicken sandwich probably conjures images of a big, juicy breast packed between two buns. That's primarily because chicken breasts are more consistent in size than thighs, and they are often larger than their dark meat counterparts. That means a meatier sandwich.
You can always compensate for the breast's lack of flavor with your own seasoning blend. And there are plenty of marinades that can make up for any deficits in flavor (we're looking at you, spiced buttermilk or pickle juice fried chicken marinade). You can also sauce or spice your fried chicken cutlet after cooking. Coating your chicken in Buffalo sauce or preparing it in the style of Nashville hot chicken (and Buffalo and Nashville hot are two very different sauces, by the way) is another appetizing way to make up for any flavor deficit.
When to go with thigh
Despite not having as much heft as chicken breasts, chicken thighs carry one heaping helping of flavor. That's because fat is a great conduit for flavor. Not only this, but thighs are also high in myoglobin, which gives the cut its darker color. This myoglobin also adds to the nutrient density of chicken thighs and gives the meat more flavor. For diners used to the fast food version of this dish, using chicken thighs may seem strange. But you shouldn't let that prevent you from making your next fried chicken sandwich with chicken thighs. It might just be the trick to perfecting the sandwich. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when making chicken sandwiches with thigh meat.
For starters, fry your thighs at a lower temperature than you would breasts. You should also purchase boneless and skinless thighs, as those can complicate breading, frying, and serving your fried chicken in the form of a sandwich. Other than that, it's pretty hard to go wrong when frying up your thighs. They are simply more forgiving when it comes to overcooking and almost always come out with a tender texture and rich flavor worthy of your next frying endeavor.