14 Old-School Soups That Have Fallen Off The Radar

Nothing says comfort like a bowl of soup. It's simple to make, easy to eat, and usually nutritious to boot. For as long as people have been cooking, they've been throwing ingredients into pots or pits with water and heating them up. Over the centuries, soups have evolved to include all sorts of iterations. Some, like chicken noodle and creamy tomato soup, are classics that never seem to go out of fashion. Others, however, have quietly faded into the background or fallen off the culinary map entirely.

Many of these old-school soups fell out of favor because the ingredients became harder to find, modern tastes shifted, or convenience foods took their place. During the Great Depression, families made do with Hoover stew to stretch what little they had. Turtle soup once showed up on elegant menus, but is rare to spot today. Some vintage soups might sound odd to modern tastes, but they were once staples at dinner tables, restaurants, and communal eating halls. Here are 14 vintage soups that we think deserve a second look and maybe even a spot back in the pot.