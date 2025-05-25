Ina Garten's Homemade Strawberry Jam Puts The Store-Bought Stuff To Shame With Just 3 Extra Ingredients

Nothing screams summer like in-season strawberries. They are at their sweetest and make the most delicious strawberry shortcake. Fresh strawberries also make the best homemade strawberry ice cream. But if you want to preserve that touch of summer or enjoy them in a dish that isn't a dessert, you need to try Ina Garten's strawberry jam. The Barefoot Contessa starts with the usual ripe strawberries and sugar cooking on the stovetop, but she adds three additional ingredients that make her version of this spread stand out: apples, blueberries, and orange liqueur. Each of these additions makes for a beautiful strawberry jam that's perfect for morning toast or afternoon tea.

Per an Instagram post, Garten explains that she chops up slightly under-ripened Granny Smith green apples because they add natural pectin, which helps thicken the jam. She also notes that they sort of "melt" right into the jam, and your taste buds can't tell the apple has been added. The blueberries add both flavor and color to the jam. Adding a little orange liqueur, such as Grand Marnier or Cointreau, is going to offer a subtle hint of citrus as the fruits cook down without overpowering or outshining the star of this jam.