Ina Garten's Homemade Strawberry Jam Puts The Store-Bought Stuff To Shame With Just 3 Extra Ingredients
Nothing screams summer like in-season strawberries. They are at their sweetest and make the most delicious strawberry shortcake. Fresh strawberries also make the best homemade strawberry ice cream. But if you want to preserve that touch of summer or enjoy them in a dish that isn't a dessert, you need to try Ina Garten's strawberry jam. The Barefoot Contessa starts with the usual ripe strawberries and sugar cooking on the stovetop, but she adds three additional ingredients that make her version of this spread stand out: apples, blueberries, and orange liqueur. Each of these additions makes for a beautiful strawberry jam that's perfect for morning toast or afternoon tea.
Per an Instagram post, Garten explains that she chops up slightly under-ripened Granny Smith green apples because they add natural pectin, which helps thicken the jam. She also notes that they sort of "melt" right into the jam, and your taste buds can't tell the apple has been added. The blueberries add both flavor and color to the jam. Adding a little orange liqueur, such as Grand Marnier or Cointreau, is going to offer a subtle hint of citrus as the fruits cook down without overpowering or outshining the star of this jam.
It doesn't take long to make this jam
What you will love about Ina Garten's strawberry jam is how quickly it comes together. It takes just 25 to 35 minutes to bring the fruity mixture to 220 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature at which it gels and formally transforms into jam. If there is any foam, you will want to skim it off. Do not try and taste it; you will burn your mouth. Instead, test its readiness using a candy thermometer or place a little bit of the jam on a plate or in a bowl. Place the plate or bowl in the freezer for 10 minutes. If it jells, it is done, but if it doesn't, you will want to cook it a bit more.
What makes this a jam versus a jelly? Jellies start with strained fruit to produce a nice, smooth spread, sans any fruit chunks. Garten notes that you can store this jam in the fridge for two weeks. However, if you want to have your strawberry jam well into the autumn and winter months, Garten says you will need to store it in canning jars. Just make certain to read the instructions for whatever type of canning jar you use.