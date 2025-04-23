Don't Toss That Empty Jar Of Jam! Use It To Sweeten Your Latte Instead
Wait: Before you rinse out that near-empty jar of homemade three-ingredient strawberry jam and pop it in the recycling bin, there's actually a flavor gold mine inside that is just perfect to transform your morning coffee ritual. All those stubborn and sticky jam remnants that are clinging to the sides and bottom of the jar — a real headache to wash off — are actually all the sugary sweetness you'll need to whisk up a quick fruit-flavored latte at home.
This may be the most simplest of coffee hacks, as well as the sweetest. All you have to do is pour hot espresso directly into the almost-empty jam jar, swirl it around, and watch as the last chunks of jam melt directly into your coffee. What you get is a sweet coffee base which will carry the subtle flavor of whatever your favorite jam is, but with none of the cloying sweetness of flavored syrups. It would even work with marmalade, as whatever other flavors are in the spread, such as cinnamon or citrus zests, will all integrate and mingle into a truly unique coffee experience. You can then pour that thick, fruity espresso into a cup and top it with steamed milk as you usually would when making a latte. And if you aren't a coffee drinker, give it a try with matcha instead for a latte that tastes like sipping spring.
It's like a coffee shop experience at home
This hack is especially worth trying considering how little effort it actually takes to pull off. Something that would have otherwise been washed down the sink or thrown in the garbage can transform your regular cup of Joe into a hot berry-infused latte, or even an iced one. Think you need a cocktail shaker for the perfect iced coffee? Well usually you do, but thanks to this trick, all you need to do is shake the espresso in the jam jar vigorously before pouring over ice and adding milk. Straining might be necessary if your jam contains larger fruit pieces or seeds that didn't fully dissolve, but just a good shake should do the trick otherwise. And the best part is you will have lots of added sweetness with no extra packets of sugar or sweeteners getting involved. Just a tiny bit of jam is enough to take the edge off coffee's natural bitterness.
This is also a great new trick for anyone who is trying to be more conscious with their food waste habits. According to USDA estimates, Americans throw away between 30% and 40% of their food every year. That's a sad number. Little hacks like this are a fantastic way to examine our relationship with food waste. Plus, it's better for your wallet too. Since you're getting more bang for your buck out of the purchase, then it's probably time to stock back up on your favorite artisanal jam, wouldn't you say?