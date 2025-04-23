Don't Toss That Empty Jar Of Jam! Use It To Sweeten Your Latte Instead

Wait: Before you rinse out that near-empty jar of homemade three-ingredient strawberry jam and pop it in the recycling bin, there's actually a flavor gold mine inside that is just perfect to transform your morning coffee ritual. All those stubborn and sticky jam remnants that are clinging to the sides and bottom of the jar — a real headache to wash off — are actually all the sugary sweetness you'll need to whisk up a quick fruit-flavored latte at home.

This may be the most simplest of coffee hacks, as well as the sweetest. All you have to do is pour hot espresso directly into the almost-empty jam jar, swirl it around, and watch as the last chunks of jam melt directly into your coffee. What you get is a sweet coffee base which will carry the subtle flavor of whatever your favorite jam is, but with none of the cloying sweetness of flavored syrups. It would even work with marmalade, as whatever other flavors are in the spread, such as cinnamon or citrus zests, will all integrate and mingle into a truly unique coffee experience. You can then pour that thick, fruity espresso into a cup and top it with steamed milk as you usually would when making a latte. And if you aren't a coffee drinker, give it a try with matcha instead for a latte that tastes like sipping spring.