What Is Taro? How To Tell The Big From The Small Version And When To Use Each

If you've ever had a creamy purple drink at a boba shop or sampled a bowl of poi alongside your kalua pork at a luau, you've tasted one of the world's first cultivated plants: taro. This starchy root vegetable has been grown for over 5,000 years and takes a multitude of forms in the cooking traditions of Southeast Asia, from sweet and creamy to crunchy and savory. It's also a staple of traditional Hawaiian cuisine, where its dense, starchy texture and mild flavor scratch the same itch that potatoes do in European cooking.

And while long unnoticed by North American diners outside the Asian Pacific diaspora, taro is now attracting the attention of those exploring plant-based cooking. It's not only affordable and easy to find, it's high in fiber and nutrients. Even better, its mild, buttery flavor makes it an easy sell for those with timid palates. But shopping for and handling taro can seem confusing if you're not familiar with it. For one, it comes in two varieties that seem quite different from each other –- does that matter? And how are you supposed to prepare the thick-skinned, bumpy roots for cooking? Here, we break down the basics and make it easy for you to shop for and cook taro with confidence.